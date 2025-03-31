Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From March 24Th To March 28Th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 24 th to March 28 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 24th to March 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market