Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From March 24Th To March 28Th, 2025


2025-03-31 12:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, March 31st, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 24 th to March 28 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 24th to March 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 2025-03-24 FR0000125486 21 358 118,626639 XPAR
VINCI 2025-03-24 FR0000125486 20 712 118,545478 CEUX
VINCI 2025-03-24 FR0000125486 17 483 118,592699 AQEU
VINCI 2025-03-24 FR0000125486 12 447 118,512517 TQEX
VINCI 2025-03-25 FR0000125486 24 073 119,525346 XPAR
VINCI 2025-03-25 FR0000125486 22 756 119,370407 CEUX
VINCI 2025-03-25 FR0000125486 13 690 119,334909 AQEU
VINCI 2025-03-25 FR0000125486 11 481 119,330154 TQEX
VINCI 2025-03-26 FR0000125486 26 497 119,185251 XPAR
VINCI 2025-03-26 FR0000125486 18 060 119,254006 AQEU
VINCI 2025-03-26 FR0000125486 16 600 119,188214 CEUX
VINCI 2025-03-26 FR0000125486 9 643 119,179571 TQEX
VINCI 2025-03-27 FR0000125486 25 920 119,126578 XPAR
VINCI 2025-03-27 FR0000125486 18 207 119,229151 AQEU
VINCI 2025-03-27 FR0000125486 16 320 119,041170 CEUX
VINCI 2025-03-27 FR0000125486 10 567 119,257348 TQEX
TOTAL 285 814 119,0842

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

