Leadstar Media Unveils New Brand Identity In Bookmakerbonus.It Website Renewal

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global leader in affiliate marketing for the online gaming industry, is excited to announce the relaunch of BookmakerBonus.i , the premier Italian platform for comparing sportsbook and casino enthusiasts.

The rebranding reflects the company's commitment to providing updated insights and in-depth information to help both current and prospective users navigate the Italian online betting market, which is in the midst of significant regulatory changes.

A New Chapter for BookmakerBonus.it and Italian punters

Since its initial launch in 2018, BookmakerBonus.it has become a trusted resource for Italian bettors, providing unbiased reviews and expert betting guides.

The website's relaunch marks a significant step forward for the brand, with a fresh design and a wealth of information that will help betting enthusiasts better navigate and understand the complicated landscape of online gambling in Italy.

The new user-friendly website features advanced navigation and comprehensive information about the Italian betting market, including an improved ranking system that allows users to more easily compare bookmakers and bonus offers according to different evaluation criteria.

Key improvements include:

. Advanced Ranking System: Enhanced comparison tools to evaluate bookmakers and bonus offers based on multiple criteria.

. User-Friendly Navigation: A modern, mobile-friendly design that ensures seamless navigation.

. Comprehensive information on bookmakers in Italy: Up-to-date news on the latest promotions and sportsbooks, and expert advice to help users maximize their betting experience.

“Welcome bonus promotions in Italy are considered to be some of the most complicated in the industry, which can be confusing for punters - especially if they are just starting out,” said Amra Hadzic, Website Manager of“We felt it was necessary to present that information in a clearer, more accessible way. Our goal with this relaunch is to help users make informed decisions without all the confusion.”

The relaunch of BookmakerBonus.it reinforces Leadstar Media's position as a leading affiliate in the regulated Italian betting market. With a strong reputation for delivering high-quality content and unbiased recommendations, the company continues to expand its influence in key European markets.

“At Leadstar Media, we always strive to enhance the way users access betting information,” said Paolo Strano, Account Manager of“Italy is a crucial market for us, and with this relaunch, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing Italian bettors with the best tools to make informed decisions in the betting space.”

About Leadstar Media AB

Based in Sweden and operating since 2009, Leadstar Media is a globally recognized company in online lead generation and affiliate marketing. Leadstar Media is committed to delivering accurate, transparent, and data-driven content with a strong focus on organic growth and high-quality user experiences.

