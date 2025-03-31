Openlight Partners With TFC To Fast-Track The Silicon Photonics Back-End Process For Semiconductor Production And Optical Communication Systems

Partnership provides a solution, combining OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) services with advanced Tx engine designs for optical communication systems, streamlining the production and integration of silicon photonics technology into the market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLight, the world leader in custom PASIC chip design and manufacturing, today announced a new ecosystem partnership with Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co., Ltd. (TFC), a leading provider of optical sub-assembly integrated solutions and advanced optoelectronic package manufacturing services, aimed at advancing the Silicon Photonics back-end process. This collaboration will streamline the back-end procedure of wafer processing to FAU (Fiber Array Unit) subassembly for optical engines, offering a comprehensive solution to optimize the supply chain and enable faster time-to-market at a lower cost amid growing demand in optical interconnects in datacenter AI/ML and LiDAR and sensing markets.

As silicon photonics adoption grows, the entire supply chain must also mature to meet demand, which requires multiple high-volume manufacturing capabilities to be ready for the increasing market need. Currently, a limited number of suppliers can administer the back-end wafer processes to FAU subassembly for optical engines. The ecosystem partnership between OpenLight and TFC will provide a one-stop shop to streamline the supply chain and allow customers to scale manufacturing by creating an efficient workflow and simplified process.

As part of the partnership, OpenLight will support TFC's development of acquiring completed wafers and provide back-end processes, including wafer-level bumping, testing, grinding, and dicing to deliver known-good dies. Customers will have the flexibility to procure the subassemblies directly. With OpenLight's fully heterogeneous integration platform including lasers, amplifiers and modulators all integrated into one PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit), this partnership would allow customers faster time to market without the need to assemble and attach lasers in the subassembly.

"As part of developing a global ecosystem in packaging silicon photonic integrated circuits including backend semiconductor wafer processing, we are very pleased to have the support along with the technical and manufacturing capabilities of Suzhou TFC Co Ltd to enable our global customers as well as those customers in the Chinese markets that we serve," said Dr Adam Carter, CEO at OpenLight. "Bringing TFC's expertise in high volume manufacturing capability along with their expertise in passive component technologies and solutions into the OpenLight ecosystem will address the backend wafer processing and packaging challenges, break barriers and enable broader industry adoption of heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics."

"OpenLight plays a key role in boosting customer value through integration that is highly scalable," said Lucy Ou, Chief Executive Officer at TFC. "We are excited to work closely with OpenLight and support growing market demands of the silicon photonics space. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we will enable wide adoption of silicon photonics through enhancing the value of the laser engines for PIC and semiconductor OSAT."

About OpenLight

OpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design. OpenLight's PASIC technology integrates all the components of silicon photonics devices, both active and passive components, into one chip. Our executive and engineering teams deliver the world's first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers amplifiers and modulators to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 350 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that were not previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with offices in Silicon Valley. Read more at .

About TFC

Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co., Ltd (TFC), founded in 2005, is a leading provider of optical sub-assembly integrated solutions and advanced opto-electronic package manufacturing service, dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of high-speed optical devices. TFC was founded in 2005 and was successfully listed on the Growth Enterprises Market (GEM) in 2015, its products are widely used in Fiber Optical Communications, Optical Sensing, LiDAR, and Bio-photonics etc. For more information visit:

SOURCE OpenLight

