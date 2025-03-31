Appier Unveils AI-Powered Insights To Boost Merge Game Engagement And Revenue



IAP vs. Non-IAP User Behavior: IAP users interact with their games more frequently and exhibit unique cross-app habits, whereas non-IAP users show different engagement patterns over the week. Recognizing these differences enables more tailored marketing -for example, segmenting campaigns to engage high-value IAP users differently from other players.

Cross-App Engagement: Merge game enthusiasts don't just stick to games–they frequent other app categories like News, Music, and Weather. In fact, Appier's data shows that IAP users often engage with news, music, and weather apps as part of their daily routine. This cross-app usage reveals untapped marketing opportunities. Game marketers can strategically place ads or run cross-promotions on these popular platforms to reach players where they spend time outside of gaming.

Weekly & Hourly Usage Patterns: The report highlights clear daily and weekly engagement patterns among merge game players. Mornings (during commutes) and evenings (prime gaming time) stand out as peak activity periods. This means marketers should time their campaigns to coincide with when players are most active-such as running ad bursts or push notifications during the morning rush hour and in the evening leisure period-to maximize ROI. Top Apps for User Acquisition: Appier's analysis pinpointed several high-traffic apps that can serve as effective channels for user acquisition. Popular merge games like Travel Town and Gossip Harbor, as well as mainstream apps like the Pandora music streaming app, emerged as top sources to reach merge game fans. Marketers can refine their user acquisition strategies using these insights.

Success Story – TapNation Boosts ROAS and Engagement with Appier

Broadening the lens, a recent success story underscores Appier's AI impact: TapNation, a top mobile gaming publisher known for its hyper-casual hits, partnered with Appier to elevate its user acquisition and monetization strategy. TapNation-ranked among the top 14 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times (FT 1000)-sought to improve performance for its game Thief Puzzle amid fierce competition and growing privacy challenges. By leveraging Appier's Ad Cloud solutions, including retargeting, TapNation achieved a 130% return on ad spend (ROAS) in a matter of weeks. This remarkable result was accompanied by higher user engagement and retention rates, showcasing how Appier's retargeting and AI-optimized budget allocation can drive real-world revenue gains-especially in today's highly cost-sensitive mobile market.

Appier: Empowering U.S. Marketers with AI Leadership

With the release of its latest report and the continued value it delivers to clients, Appier reinforces its leadership in AI-powered mobile marketing. As mobile gaming surges across the U.S., Appier calls on marketers to harness these insights and tools to drive deeper engagement, smarter monetization, and sustained competitive advantage in the gaming landscape.

