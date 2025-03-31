PRISM Marketview Highlights Nextnrg Following Estimated 139% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In February 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second Consecutive Month of Record Performance for EzFill Mobile Fueling Division; Conference Call to Discuss Full-Year 2024 Results Scheduled for Today at 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today announced the spotlighting of NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) on its platform, following the Company's report of estimated 139% year-over-year revenue growth for February 2025. This marks the second consecutive month of record performance for the Company's EzFill mobile fueling division, which continues to drive momentum across its AI-powered energy solutions.

According to unaudited results, February revenue reached approximately $5.09 million, despite fewer operating days than January. Fuel volumes surged to approximately 1.44 million gallons, a 166% increase compared to the same month last year.

This PRISM update follows the Company's recent announcement of full-year 2024 revenue growth of 20% to $27.8 million, with gross profit up 64% year-over-year to $2.3 million. Fourth quarter revenue rose to $6.9 million, with gross profit nearly doubling to $652,000.

In the article, Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG, emphasized the company's recent momentum and strategic growth, stating:“We believe our back-to-back record months underscore the power of our growing platform and the momentum we've built through strategic expansion. The successful integration of the Shell Oil fleet and our long-term agreement with a global e-commerce leader are now fueling real, measurable growth. As we scale with continued discipline, demand from fleet partners continues to rise, validating our model and vision for the future. With EzFill's on-demand fueling operating efficiently and NextNRG's smart energy infrastructure, we are positioned to lead the transformation of how energy is delivered in a connected, AI-driven world.”

As the Company continues to scale, it plans to accelerate growth across mobile fueling, AI-optimized microgrids, and wireless EV charging, supported by new SaaS contracts and infrastructure deployment initiatives.

A conference call to discuss NextNRG's full-year 2024 results is scheduled for Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Utility Operating System which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible; and the deployment of NextNRG Smart Microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility's fuel division and Shell Oil's trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG's innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

