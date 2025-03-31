Moran Family Of Brands Accelerates Franchise Growth, Securing Seven Agreements In Q1

Automotive Industry Growth Fuels Expansion Across Key Markets for Moran Family of Brands Franchise Network

ORLAND PARK, Ill., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry is among those expected to experience the highest and fastest growth in 2025, increasing by 3.5% . Capitalizing on this momentum, Moran Family of Brands , a leading franchisor of automotive services proudly boasts a total of seven new franchises awarded and two resales in the first quarter of the year.

Moran Family of Brands is the parent company of six individual brands including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere, Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmissions.

Behind the Q1 signed agreements:



Henry Nardone signed a single-unit deal for a Turbo Tint location in Jacksonville, FL.

Jami Grindotto signed a 3-store development agreement for co-branded Mr. Transmission – Milex Complete Auto Care shops in Albuquerque, NM. Christi Redfearn and David Record signed a 3-store development agreement for co-branded Mr. Transmission – Milex Complete Auto Care shops in Dallas, TX.

While new franchises awarded are key to the brand's growth and success, the Moran Family of Brands leadership team has spent decades building a robust and successful resale program. The resale program is designed to support franchisees through various transitions, ensuring stability and continuity for the business. The program also provides exit strategies for franchisees, which helps them capture the equity that they have built over the years.

This comprehensive program offers assistance at every stage of the resale process. The corporate team offers expert guidance in assessing financials and setting a competitive asking price. They leverage consulting networks and targeted advertising to attract and qualify buyers, assist with negotiations, and help secure funding. Additionally, they guide both parties through closing, onboarding, and training to ensure a seamless transition.

In Q1 2025, the following resales have been executed:



Nick Costa, franchisee of Dr. Nick's Transmissions in Setauket, NY is retiring after 28 years at the age of 78. The location is being taken over by new franchisees, Russ Trifilio and Kevin Marciniak. AJ Hatch, franchisee of Mr. Transmission in Pensacola, FL is retiring after more than 40 years at the age of 83. The location is being taken over by new franchisee, Asad Sarder.

"Our brand is already seeing significant growth this year," said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "The automotive services industry is booming, especially with the rise of technologies like hybrid and electric vehicles and a growing demand for specialized car maintenance services. We're excited to welcome new franchisees, and we look forward to expanding our reach while continuing to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit .

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through six individual brands and a total of more than 130 franchise locations nationwide including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere "The Automotive Outfitters", Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmissions.

SOURCE Moran Family of Brands

