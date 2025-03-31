Granny's Confections Launches New Caramel Corn - Expanding Popcorn Fusion Line

New Popcorn Fusions Caramel Corn by Granny's Confections

Granny's Confections, Established in 2014

Handmade caramel corn is made with only the best ingredients. Granny's Confections adds to their successful Popcorn Fusion line of Gluten-Free caramel popcorn.

- Robert Page

HOWELL, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Granny's Confections is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, Caramel Corn , which joins the well-loved Popcorn Fusion line. This delicious treat complements the existing offerings of peanut caramel popcorn, cashew caramel popcorn, and pecan caramel popcorn, providing even more variety for popcorn lovers.

Popcorn Fusions Caramel Corn is crafted with care in Howell, Michigan, using only the finest ingredients. This nut-free and gluten-free snack is made without any artificial flavors or colors, ensuring a wholesome experience for consumers. Each batch is handmade with real butter and pure vanilla extract, delivering a rich and delightful taste that sets it apart from the competition.

"We are thrilled to introduce Caramel Corn to our Popcorn Fusion line," said Robert Page, Co-Owner of Granny's Confections. "Our goal has always been to create delicious snacks everyone can enjoy, and this new flavor is a perfect addition. We believe our customers will love the quality and taste that comes with every bite."

Granny's Confections continues to prioritize quality and customer satisfaction. The addition of Caramel Corn reflects the company's commitment to offering unique and tasty snacks that cater to different dietary needs, making it an excellent choice for family gatherings, parties, or a simple treat at home.

For more information about Granny's Confections and to explore the full line of popcorn products, please visit .

About Granny's Confections

Granny's Confections is a family-owned business located in Howell, Michigan, dedicated to producing high-quality snacks. The company focuses on using only the best ingredients and offers a variety of handmade peanut brittle in eight delicious flavors: old-fashioned peanut, cashew, pecan, jalapeño peanut, coconut, almond, nutless (nut-free), and habanero jalapeño peanut. Additionally, Granny's Confections features a line of handmade caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusion, which comes in various flavors and is free from artificial additives. The company takes pride in its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their delightful treats.

Patrick Taylor

Granny's Confections LLC

+1 810-626-3231

...

