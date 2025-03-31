Redchip Companies CEO On New Redchat AI Small-Cap Investor Chatbot Tool

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RedChat is an advanced AI chatbot designed to empower investors

- Jeff KaganATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies for more than three decades appears as a guest on Jeff Kagan Interviews to talk about RedChat , and how this AI chatbot is changing the investment space.Artificial Intelligence is impacting and transforming every industry including the investor space. RedChip Companies recently introduced a new AI small-cap and mid-cap investment tool called RedChat.Dave Gentry is the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley. This is a book of interviews with the world's most successful, small-cap investors. He is a consultant to more than 1,000 public companies and has assisted dozens of public companies in the up-listing and capital-raising process.He has appeared on CNBC and Fox Business News, is a member of the Forbes Business Council and among other things is known as a thought leader in the small-cap space.RedChip Companies, is an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.It has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies.RedChip is an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, recently announced the beta launch of RedChat, an advanced AI chatbot designed to empower investors with instant, in-depth insights into over 2,000 small-cap and microcap stocks.This cutting-edge tool is available free of charge. It leverages best-in-class artificial intelligence to provide context-rich answers drawn directly from SEC filings, press releases, and other critical company disclosures."RedChat is a game-changer for the small-cap investment community," said CEO Gentry. "For decades, investors have struggled to navigate the vast and often opaque world of small-cap stocks. RedChat changes the game, delivering needed information instantly. Whether you're seeking clarity on a company's financials, recent announcements, or strategic direction, RedChat offers unparalleled efficiency and precision."RedChat is accessible at , where investors can take advantage of its robust capabilities and experience a more efficient approach to stock research."Small-cap investors often face unique challenges when it comes to accessing timely and accurate information," added Gentry. "With RedChat, we're leveling the playing field, equipping investors with a tool that eliminates guesswork and puts the power of AI at their fingertips."Watch this“Jeff Kagan Interview” on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn at the following links.Twitter:LinkedIn: :li:activity:7312114777298739200/Reporters who need expert, industry opinion for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.Reach Jeff Kagan by email at ...Visit his web site for more details atLinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:Read Jeff Kagan columns onRead Jeff Kagan columns onSearch“Google News” and“Google Search” for“Jeff Kagan” to see more of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

