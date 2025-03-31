Upstate Capital Announces Shelby Schneider as New President and Chief Executive Officer

An experienced statewide leader and passionate connector of people, she takes the helm as President and CEO of Upstate Capital on March 31.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Upstate Capital Association of New York (Upstate) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shelby Schneider as President and Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience building and strengthening New York's economic ecosystem, Schneider brings a wealth of connections, knowledge, and leadership to her new role, which she begins on March 31.

Schneider has a remarkable track record of bringing people together-across the public, private and academic sectors-and creating environments where innovation and collaboration can flourish. She has led statewide industry initiatives for semiconductor, life sciences and industrial asset management; organized business development initiatives in New York and throughout the U.S.; led the expansion of a statewide semiconductor industry asset map to connect companies with vital supply chain resources, R&D, and workforce programming; and created professional development opportunities with the Women's Leadership & Diversity Council .

“In order for startup ecosystems to thrive, we need leaders who bring people together-not just to build companies, but to build community. Upstate Capital has always played that role across New York, and in Shelby, we've found a leader who embodies that connective spirit,” said David Brown, Managing Partner, Impellent Ventures and Upstate Capital Board Chair.“She's not just a force for innovation-she's a listener, a unifier and a true public servant leader. With Shelby at the helm, I'm incredibly optimistic about what's next for our region.”

Schneider has spent her career at the intersection of business, community and opportunity. In her most recent position as Deputy Director of the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC), she led strategic industry attraction, developed impactful programming, grew the membership base, and increased revenue by over 30%.

Prior to that, Schneider served as President and CEO of the Saratoga Prosperity Partnership, where she provided critical support to more than 1,000 small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, developed innovative community development programs like the Next Wave Communities initiative, secured vital grant funding and deepened relationships throughout New York's economic development landscape. Previously, at Saratoga Economic Development Corporation, she focused on business retention and attraction, marketing, strategic programming, and economic impact, and played a critical role in the attraction of AMD, the predecessor of GlobalFoundries, to the Luther Forest Technology Park.

In each role, Schneider's foresight and leadership supported business development opportunities for the membership and consistently empowered people and organizations to thrive.

"Connection is at the heart of economic development," said Shelby Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstate Capital Association of New York.“Upstate Capital plays a crucial role in helping businesses access the capital and community they need to grow. I'm honored to join this incredible team and look forward to strengthening and expanding the network that supports private equity and venture capital in Upstate New York.”

As a longtime advocate for the Upstate region and someone with an established network across the state, Schneider brings an insider's perspective with an innovator's mindset. She's committed to creating greater access to resources, fostering deeper engagement with members and stakeholders, and amplifying the impact of private capital across industries and communities.

“Upstate Capital recently celebrated its 20th year pursuing its mission to broaden and deepen access to capital across Upstate New York. After an exhaustive search, the Board of Directors is excited to hand the reins to Shelby to lead us into our third decade,” said Ari David Kocen, Managing Partner, Bluehenge Capital Partners and Upstate Capital Board Member.“We are looking forward to working with her to hone the vision for the organization and to grow its impact across this market that we all love.”

Schneider's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Upstate. Her vision aligns with the organization's mission: to connect capital providers to opportunities and strengthen the fabric of the investment ecosystem throughout Upstate New York. With Schneider at the helm, Upstate is poised for continued growth and evolution, and well positioned to deliver even greater value to its members and partners.

About Upstate Capital

Upstate Capital increases access to capital for companies and deal flow for investors by maintaining a robust statewide network of capital providers, professional advisors and supporting organizations.

