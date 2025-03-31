Trampolineai Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Contact Center Platform To Transform Member And Agent Experiences

HealthCheck360 Deploys TrampolineAI, Seeing Immediate Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrampolineAI, an AI-powered contact center platform, launches today to elevate healthcare contact centers by delivering faster, more accurate member support through real-time intelligence and automation.

Today, healthcare contact centers are the front lines of member support, yet many still rely on fragmented systems that make it difficult for agents to deliver quick, accurate answers. TrampolineAI's AI-powered contact center platform addresses these challenges by integrating seamlessly with existing systems to empower agents with real-time intelligence, surface answers instantly, and reduce the burden of repetitive administrative tasks.

Powering Real-Time Support and Driving Meaningful Change

The Challenge: Healthcare contact centers struggle with high call volumes, fragmented data systems, and inefficient workflows that often leave members waiting, repeating themselves, or being transferred multiple times.

"The average first call resolution (FCR) rate sits at 52%, meaning half of patients make multiple calls to address their issues fully." ( )

The Solution: TrampolineAI sits on top of existing infrastructure, including on-premise phone systems -delivering real-time insights and guided support to agents during calls. By analyzing health plan documents, claims data, member histories, and live call transcripts, TrampolineAI provides agents with:



Instant access to accurate information so members don't have to wait or call back.

Step-by-step agent guidance to ensure every call is handled efficiently and compliantly.

Personalized AI recommendations tailored to each member's plan and inquiry.

Automated call summaries to eliminate paperwork and free up agent time. Real-time sentiment analysis and compliance monitoring to improve service quality.

The result: With TrampolineAI, contact centers can reduce handle time, increase first contact resolution, increase customer satisfaction and reduce agent attrition.

A Better Experience for Members, Agents, and Healthcare Organizations

The frustration of calling a healthcare contact center is familiar to many. TrampolineAI reshapes this experience, ensuring members receive fast, accurate, and compassionate support while helping agents focus on meaningful interactions rather than administrative tasks.

"Healthcare contact centers are critical to member experience, yet many AI solutions on the market fail to address the complexity of these interactions."

- Mike Bourke, CEO and Co-Founder of TrampolineAI.

A Seamless Fit Within Existing Contact Centers

TrampolineAI is designed to integrate effortlessly with existing contact center infrastructure, including CRM systems, Automatic Call Distributors (ACDs), eligibility systems, and other key platforms. TrampolineAI works within established workflows to unlock new levels of efficiency, streamline processes, and empower agents to deliver faster, more personalized support.

"The data and insights the TrampolineAI App is surfacing for us is fantastic. We can see trends and issues immediately across all our incoming calls. Our customers love seeing the dashboard of objectively measured caller sentiment and other key metrics related to their calls."

- Tim Johnstad, Managing Director of Innovation at HealthCheck360,

a health services organization

A Significant Impact on Healthcare Delivery

Beyond efficiency gains, TrampolineAI is helping organizations deliver better care to vulnerable populations.

"The moment I experienced TrampolineAI, I knew it had the potential to provide a transformational next-level edge for our Medicaid business."

- Sean Schreiber, EVP/COO of Alliance Health

TrampolineAI's ability to personalize real-time agent guidance, ensure compliance, and optimize care pathways positions it as a powerful tool for improving health outcomes across diverse member populations.

About TrampolineAI

TrampolineAI is a next-generation contact center platform built for healthcare organizations. By combining healthcare-specific workflows with advanced AI technology, TrampolineAI empowers agents to deliver better member experiences while improving operational efficiency.

