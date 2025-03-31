Eoptolink Unveils Industry-First 800G Optical Transceiver For Multicore Fiber At OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, is demonstrating industry's first 800G optical transceiver supporting Multicore Fiber (MCF) at OFC 2025.

The exponential growth of AI workloads is driving an unprecedented demand for bandwidth within data centers necessitates deploying vast amounts of fiber optics cables, creating significant operational challenges such as increased complexity in cable management, higher installation and maintenance costs. Multicore fiber (MCF) refers to an optical fiber that contains multiple light guiding cores within a single strand of optical fiber. Thus, reducing the total fiber count and saving the installation space.

Unlike existing solutions that require external single-core-to-multicore converters, Eoptolink's innovative 800G transceiver connects directly to MCF. Thus, significantly eases MCF deployment in the datacenter.

"Eoptolink continues to lead the way in optical transceiver innovation, delivering solutions that tackle key industry challenges,", explains Supriyo Dey, VP of Business Development, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "We sincerely thank Sumitomo Electric for providing MCF and related connectivity, which have enabled us to develop this groundbreaking transceiver."

We will be showing live demonstrations of a 1.6T, 800G, LPO, LRO and MCF optical transceiver solutions, at Eoptolink's booth #2943 at OFC 2025, San Francisco, CA. We welcome you to visit us.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502) is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

Contact Us

USA: 3191 Laurelview Court, Fremont, CA 94538

Thailand: 390/21 Moo 2, Khao Khan Song, Sriracha, Chonburi 20110

China(HQ): No.510 Wulian Avenue, Chengdu 610200

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

