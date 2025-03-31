M/G TRANSPORT SERVICES APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Terence Gomez has been promoted to President of M/G Transport Services, where he has worked since 2013. Mr. Gomez began his career at Agri-Trans Corporation in 1978. Prior to joining M/G Transport Services, he was Vice President of Logistics at Missouri-based AEP River Operations. Upon joining M/G, Mr. Gomez initially served as the company's Vice President of Operations before assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer.

M/G Transport Service's new leadership team brings the company over 90 years of experience in the inland marine industry.

Joining Mr. Gomez are Mark Czarnecki as EVP & Chief Commercial Officer and Benjamin Amoss as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Czarnecki began his career in the maritime industry in 1980 at M.V.B.L (Valley Line) Terminal and Fleet in St. Louis, Mo. Since then, he has worked for several maritime companies, including STL Industries, Peavey Barge Line, Memco, AEP River Operations and American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL). He joined the M/G Transport Services team as its Vice President of Sales in 2017.

Mr. Amoss has more than 10 years of financial experience in the automotive and renewable energy industries with a focus on planning and analysis (FP&A). In 2023, Amoss joined the M/G Transport Services team as its FP&A Manager. Prior to joining the M/G Transport Services team, he served as a Director of Finance then eventually the Director of Sales for PosiGen.

Terence Gomez, Benjamin Amoss and Mark Czarnecki bring with them decades of knowledge, hands-on experience and expertise in business development, finance, logistics, operations and management in the maritime industry, continuing a decades-long legacy of excellence in leadership and service providing.

"The M/G Board of Directors is excited to have Terence, Mark and Ben at the helm of M/G. They bring with them a wealth of experience and leadership that can only help propel the company forward while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers" said John Binion, Chairman of the M/G Transport Services Board of Directors.

"The M/G of today, one that depends upon an extremely high level of execution to be successful, is due to Terence's leadership and industry experience," continued Binion. "The Board has complete confidence that under Terence's leadership M/G will continue to build upon this proud company's six-decade legacy. We look forward to working with them all going forward."

Founded in 1968, M/G Transport Services operates a fleet of covered and open hopper barges. Throughout its rich history, and a myriad of different operating models over the years, M/G Transport Services has continued to consistently provide best-in-class services.

M/G Transport Services LLC started in 1968 when the Midland Company saw an opportunity in the towing industry and purchased Point Towing. After years of refining the business model and constantly updating equipment, the present company primarily focuses on moving dry bulk cargoes on the inland river system. M/G Transport is a portfolio company of Maritime Partners, LLC.

