Veltris Acquires BPK Technologies To Expand Digital And AI Capabilities In Healthcare Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BPK Technologies specializes in custom software development solutions with a strong focus on Dental Service Organizations ("DSOs"), dental practice management systems, health systems, edtech, and banking. The addition of BPK also deepens Veltris' expertise in workflow automation, data engineering, AI, and hyperscaler capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented BPK team to the Veltris family," said Hiral Chandrana, CEO and Board Member of Veltris. "This acquisition reinforces our strategic focus on Vertical SaaS & AI driven digital transformation. Together, we are well-positioned to empower our clients to drive impactful business outcomes and connected experiences in the healthcare industry."

"Joining Veltris enables us to scale our service offerings across dental, healthcare and other adjacent industries while creating new growth opportunities for our employees," said Rajeev Bhatia, CEO of BPK Technologies. "We remain dedicated to delivering innovative, customized solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive success for our esteemed clients."

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to driving innovation by investing in transformative technology services companies," said Chris Zugaro , Partner at Trive Capital. "The combination of Veltris' and BPK's expertise in digital engineering & AI positions us to deliver cutting-edge industry solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of the market."

"The addition of BPK strengthens Veltris' ability to deliver differentiated solutions for the healthcare and other high-growth sectors," said Kaustuv Sen , Managing Partner at BayLink Capital. "This acquisition reinforces our approach of working closely with management teams to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence in niche industries."

About Veltris

Veltris is a Digital Product Engineering Services partner that delivers next-generation technology and industry solutions across the healthcare, technology, communications, manufacturing and financial sectors. Veltris empowers clients to build, modernize, and scale smarter products with connected experiences powered by AI. Through an experience-centric approach, agile delivery, and differentiated talent, Veltris enables businesses to optimize product development cycles, monetize platform investments, and drive transformative outcomes across digital and physical ecosystems.

About BPK Technologies

BPK Technologies specializes in custom software development and digital transformation solutions, with a strong focus on the healthcare sector, particularly Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), dental practice management systems, hospitals and insurance. Their expertise includes automating insurance verification and claims processes, creating tailored ERP systems, and delivering advanced data warehousing and integration services. Beyond healthcare, BPK delivers scalable solutions across other industries such as financial services and education, leveraging emerging technologies to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and support business growth.

About BayLink Capital

BayLink Capital is a San Francisco, CA based private equity firm founded by seasoned investors and operators. BayLink invests with a business builder approach to be value-added hands-on partners to management teams and seeks to accelerate growth and value creation to help build significant companies that can become winners in their category. BayLink is focused on investments in mid-market healthcare and tech-enabled services and solutions companies.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

