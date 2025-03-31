Regulatory Approvals Of The Merger Between Netcompany And SDC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31 March 2025

With reference to Netcompany Group A/S' (“Netcompany”) company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025 regarding an agreement of a transaction whereby a newly formed company of Netcompany and SDC will merge into a combined company fully owned by Netcompany to create 'the future of banking services', the regulatory approvals have been granted today.

Closing of the merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions and as set out in the company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025.

