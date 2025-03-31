Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regulatory Approvals Of The Merger Between Netcompany And SDC


2025-03-31 10:01:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31 March 2025

With reference to Netcompany Group A/S' (“Netcompany”) company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025 regarding an agreement of a transaction whereby a newly formed company of Netcompany and SDC will merge into a combined company fully owned by Netcompany to create 'the future of banking services', the regulatory approvals have been granted today.

Closing of the merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions and as set out in the company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment

  • Netcompany - Regulatory approvals of the merger between Netcompany and SDC

MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109374785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search