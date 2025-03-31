Alteryx Announces The Appointment Of Ben Canning As Chief Product Officer To Advance AI Innovation

Accomplished tech leader joins the Alteryx leadership team to accelerate product growth and AI-ready data capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc ., an AI platform for enterprise analytics, today announced the appointment of Ben Canning as Chief Product Officer to lead the company's product strategy. This key appointment reinforces Alteryx's commitment to accelerate innovation and enable customers to scale their AI and analytics automation efforts.

As Chief Product Officer ("CPO"), Canning will lead product vision, strategy and design for Alteryx data analytics and AI solutions. Canning brings a wealth of experience to Alteryx as the company builds on its rich history of providing a powerful, easy-to-use data analytics platform that empowers business users to unlock meaningful insights from their data. As organizations look to integrate AI models and applications into their tech stack, his leadership will be instrumental in shaping solutions that meet these increasingly urgent demands.

"Throughout my career, my passion has always been helping customers drive business impact," said Canning. "Joining the Alteryx team is an incredible opportunity to help our customers realize the full potential of their data at such a pivotal time. Together, we will deliver AI-ready solutions that prepare them for the future."

Canning most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Experiences at Smartsheet. During his tenure, he led Smartsheet's evolution in the areas of product management, research, and UX design. Prior to Smartsheet, Canning spent 22 years at Microsoft in various product leadership roles, including Head of Product for Microsoft Teams. He was also a founding member of the team that built SharePoint Online.

"We are delighted to welcome Ben to Alteryx during a time where our customers are looking to get the most value from their AI data," said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. "Ben is known for his innovation, sharp insights, and visionary approach and I have no doubt he will take our product strategy to the next level."

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

