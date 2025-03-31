Revealing UC Connect The Future Of Workplace Collaboration

- Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UCC Networks , a leading service provider in unified communications and contact center solutions, proudly reveals, UC Connect , an all-in-one collaboration platform with talk, text, chat, fax, and AI-powered services. UC Connect leverages the latest evolution of unified communications with AI, empowering businesses across multiple industries to connect, collaborate, and communicate.

UC Connect Features:

- HD Voice: Experience crystal-clear call quality with 99.99% uptime reliability plus smart call routing features such as unlimited auto attendants, unlimited call queues, call recording and compliance features, voicemail transcription, call park and multiple call transfer options.

- Team Collaboration: Empower teams with real-time chat for instant communication, workplace status updates, and built-in video meetings in one unified platform.

- Business SMS: Boost customer engagement with SMS and MMS messaging, enabling faster responses through shared phone numbers, while keeping conversations synced across multiple devices.

- eFaxing: Securely send faxes electronically through the UC client or reduce operational costs by using an ATA (analog telephone adapter) to connect existing fax machines with a UC Connect license.

- Attendant Console: Monitor, manage, and transfer high-volume calls from a single intuitive interface, with live tracking of active calls, real-time agent statuses, parked calls, and call queues.

- Call Center: Supercharge call center performance with real-time insights, in-depth analytics, customizable wallboards, with full visibility to call queues, agent availability, and call history.

UC Connect is compatible with multiple handset manufacturers, including Yealink, Poly, Cisco, Grandstream, and more. UC Connect also supports overhead paging systems, including Algo systems, conference phones, headsets, horn speakers, intercom, doorphone, and ATA's from multiple manufacturers. Customers have the option to rent new hardware from UC Connect, buy it outright, or use their existing hardware if compatible.

Users may also have the flexibility to download UC Connect on up to five devices, including desktops (Windows or Mac) and mobile phones (iOS and Android), and enable smart routing between devices.

UC Connect offers (3) flexible pricing models:

- Basic Connect - Suited for low-demand environments or light use requirements. Ideal for shared spaces, conference rooms, kitchens, classrooms, or low usage scenarios. Basic Connect includes user seat, phone number, standard usage of 120 domestic mins per month, and e911 services. Additional use cases include traditional faxing services with an ATA or paging systems.

- Pro Connect - Designed for the workplace, Pro Connect includes Basic Connect plus unlimited domestic calling, voicemail transcription, voicemail to email, shared faxing across departments, pooled SMS and MMS for business texting, shared phone numbers, real-time messaging, and video conferencing.

- Enterprise Connect - Built for enterprise use, Enterprise Connect includes all Pro Connect features plus Attendant Console for high call volumes, basic call center features, a surplus of SMS and MMS business text messages, additional faxing pages per month, unlimited call recording, AI Connect, and a dedicated technical account manager.

“We are excited to introduce UC Connect, an all-in-one collaboration platform built with customer feedback and engineering insights in mind,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks.“After 15 years of serving the industry, we have listened to customer feedback and the industry challenges have inspired our team to create solutions that overcome onboarding difficulties, increased costs, gaps in support, adoption barriers, unmet training needs, and on-site service limitations. This has fueled our commitment to developing innovative solutions that better serve our customers, with support in mind.”

UC Connect is now available to customers in the US and Canada. For a limited time, UC Connect is offering businesses 3 months of complimentary service for up to 10 licenses, providing an opportunity to explore advanced communication and collaboration features at no cost.

For more information, visit or email ....

Oscar Reyes

UCC Networks

+1 714-769-9456

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.