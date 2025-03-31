Namibox And Tencent Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership With Sichuan Education Press To Launch AI-Powered Writing Solution

"AI Writing Companion" Marks Industry-First Integration of AI Technology and Traditional Composition Materials

Projected to Generate Over 5 million USD in Revenue in 2025

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinxin Technology Holding Company (Nasdaq: NAMI ), a leading provider of AI-driven digital content and interactive communication technologies, today announced a major strategic partnership between its flagship platform NamiBox, Tencent Cloud, and Sichuan Education Press. Together, the three parties unveiled AI Writing Companion, an innovative product that represents a breakthrough in AI-powered educational publishing.

This collaboration is expected to generate over 5 million USD in revenue in 2025, driven by nationwide adoption across schools and strong demand for intelligent learning tools. The product is already being integrated into key educational regions, with wide-scale rollout planned through existing distribution networks.

Built on the Huixue AI Cloud platform co-developed by NamiBox and Tencent Cloud, AI Writing Companion transforms traditional paper-based writing workbooks into intelligent, interactive tools that guide students through the entire composition process. It offers personalized writing support, AI-powered feedback, and natural language interaction-creating a virtual tutor experience for K-12 learners.

"Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud and Sichuan Education Press is a milestone in smart education publishing," said Jin Xu, CEO of Jinxin Technology. "This product is not only a technological achievement but also a real-world application of how AI can enhance core learning experiences for students across China. We are excited about its growth potential and revenue contribution in the coming year."

Unlike general-purpose writing apps, AI Writing Companion is built around new AI publishing standards developed jointly by the three companies. These include AI tutoring models, evaluation systems, and composition correction protocols-all aimed at delivering high-quality, curriculum-aligned support in Chinese language learning.

This strategic partnership also reflects NamiBox's broader commitment to advancing AI in education. By combining Tencent Cloud's technical infrastructure with NamiBox's expertise in digital education content, the Huixue AI Cloud ecosystem continues to grow-enabling more personalized, scalable, and efficient educational solutions nationwide.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform NamiBox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

NamiBox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties, and may differ materially from actual results. For further discussion of these risks and factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jinxin Technology Holding Company

