IT Cosmetics Launches New Do It All Radiant Concealer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Cosmetics , the pioneering makeup and skincare brand known for its transformative products, announced today the launch of its new Do It All Radiant Concealer, a 4-in-1 serum concealer that doesn't settle into fine lines and wrinkles.

Developed with plastic surgeons' and dermatologists' insights, the new Do It All Radiant Concealer provides glowy medium coverage and is clinically tested to plump wrinkles, conceal imperfections, hydrate skin and brighten dullness. With just a click, plump and go, the multivitamin serum comprised of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamins B5 & E helps brighten skin while locking in hydration for up to 24 hours.

"Finding a concealer that truly "does it all" can be a pain point for consumers, especially those with mature skin. Many concealer formulas are too dry, lack skincare benefits and often crease into fine lines," says Roseanne Fama, IT Cosmetics Global VP of Product Development. "Our Do It All Radiant Concealer is a hybrid skincare concealer that offers consumers, especially those 40+, a solution they don't need to settle for. It's formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Polyglutamic Acid to instantly hydrate and plump skin as well as amino-acid coated pigments for instant blend-ability, buildable coverage and crease-proof wear. Formulated with a combination of multi-vitamin serum with vitamins B3 (niacinamide), E, & B5 plus caffeine and peptides, it is clinically-tested to brighten and smooth away lines while it plumps and hydrates."

To celebrate the launch, IT Cosmetics is taking its latest innovation on the road via the "Conceal Mobile," a national tour making stops across the Southern and Midwest regions of the United States. Starting this April, consumers will be invited to stop by and put the product to the test against their favorite concealers. Keep an eye on IT Cosmetics' social channels for more updates on specific locations.

Beyond the launch of the Do It All Radiant Concealer, IT Cosmetics is planning for its next wave of brand innovation with the formation of the IT Cosmetics Makeup Coaches, a new collective of makeup professionals that will advise on and test new products during the development stage to ensure quality. The group will be helmed by Erica Taylor , a professional makeup artist focused on the 40+ consumer, who will serve as IT Cosmetics' Global Makeup Coach. With almost 30 years of experience and as the brand's 27th employee ever, she's the ideal person to advise the brand as they enter into this next stage.

"I'm thrilled to be joining IT Cosmetics as its Global Makeup Coach and leading this new collective of makeup experts. Most people don't realize that I was one of the brand's original employees back in 2010, and IT Cosmetics has remained near and dear to my heart ever since," says Taylor. "Their products are staples in my kit, and the new Do It All Radiant Concealer is just the latest revolutionary makeup product from IT Cosmetics that I love and I can't wait to be part of what's next."

The IT Cosmetics Makeup Coaches will complement the brand's existing Advisory Board of renowned plastic surgeons and dermatologists who ensure that products provide transformative and natural looking results.

For now, shoppers will be able to purchase the Do It All Radiant Concealer for $30 at major retailers including Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Sephora, Macy's and Itcosmetics.

About Erica Taylor

Erica Taylor has been in the cosmetic industry for over 27 years working for top brands in the industry. She is a professional makeup artist and married mom of three living in New York. In 2021, she started sharing her makeup tips and techniques for any age on her social media and has quickly become a trusted expert to her more than 3 million engaged followers. In 2025, she was named IT Cosmetics' Global Makeup Coach and continues to be a major authoritative figure in the beauty and skincare space.

About IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics was founded in 2008 by Jamie Kern Lima, a TV news anchor who was unable to find products that solved her beauty concerns. In partnership with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, IT Cosmetics has developed skincare-based, problem-solving makeup providing real women with real results. The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ is the #1 SPF Foundation in America.*

*Source: Circana/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Product Sales, SPF Attribute, 12 Months ending December 2023

