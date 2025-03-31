DIAGNOS Opens First US Office In Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of certain ophthalmic health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Fort Lauderdale that will serve to meet potential clients and conduct demos to key stakeholders in the ophthalmic and optometry sectors in Florida.

As part of its growth strategy, DIAGNOS has identified Florida to establish its first office in the United States due its pro-business climate, talented workforce, global connectivity, demographics and quality of life.“We are thrilled to have established an office in the USA and further extend our reach to new clients,” said André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS. Mr. Larente added“our expansion into Florida aligns with our strategic vision of meeting our clients' needs wherever they may be located.” DIAGNOS plans on hiring its first US employees in the state of Florida.

On February 25, 2025, DIAGNOS announced that it is working on the US FDA certification related to major advances of its AI-assisted fundus image analysis platform that should be available later this year. The updated platform has been redesigned to assist healthcare professionals in the assisted analysis of fundus images as it relates to indicators used in the identification and stratification of diabetic retinopathy, hypertensive retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.

DIAGNOS also announces the engagement of DS Market Solutions Inc. (“DSMS”) to maintain an orderly market in the Corporation's tradeable securities.

As per the agreement signed between DSMS and DIAGNOS, DSMS is entitled to a compensation of CA$5,000 per month, payable in advance in cash, starting April 1, 2025, renewable on a month-to-month basis. DIAGNOS may terminate the agreement upon a 30-day written notice. DIAGNOS will use its own liquidities to pay the monthly compensation of CA$5,000.

Headquartered in Mississauga, in the province of Ontario, Canada, DSMS will provide market-making services with respect to the Corporation's tradeable securities with the objective of enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity for the Corporation's securities. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DSMS and will be providing the services on behalf of DSMS. DSMS contact is ... .

DSMS is acting at arm's length to the Corporation. As of the date of this announcement, DSMS, together with any of its principals and key employees, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

The engagement of DSMS remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

DIAGNOS is also announcing the resignation of Mr. Francis Bellido, effective March 27, 2025, from his position as member of the board of directors (the“Board”) and his role as chairman of the audit committee of DIAGNOS.

The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Bellido for his dedication, hard work, and valuable contribution to DIAGNOS. Mr. Bellido remains a shareholder of DIAGNOS and continues to serve as CEO and director of Quantum eMotion. The Board wishes him continued success in his current role and in all future endeavors.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at and .

