Connectwise Announces Strategic Executive Appointments To Strengthen Partner Experience

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service provider (MSP) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, today announced key executive leadership changes to advance its partner-first strategy and operational execution. These updates underscore CEO Manny Rivelo's continued focus on elevating the partner experience and building a high-performing leadership team aligned to long-term growth and innovation.

Mari-Frances Bentvelzen Joins as Chief Customer Officer

Effective today, Mari-Frances Bentvelzen joins ConnectWise as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With more than 15 years of leadership in SaaS, fintech, and enterprise solutions, Bentvelzen has a proven track record in customer success, commercial strategy, and operational excellence. She most recently served as CCO at WEX, where she led a global team of over 3,000 and drove transformational customer engagement and revenue growth. She previously held senior leadership roles at SAP Concur, focusing on building long-term customer partnerships and delivering measurable outcomes.

Bentvelzen is a recognized thought leader on customer-centric innovation and has been featured in Forbes, The Economist, and NPR. Based in Seattle, she brings a strong passion for customer experience and will report directly to Rivelo.

Dan Madden Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Dan Madden will join ConnectWise on April 7 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing over 25 years of financial leadership across both public and private-equity-backed companies. Madden has held CFO roles at Medallia, Edifecs, Ellie Mae, Revel Systems, and Cepheid, and earlier in his career held senior finance roles at Symmetricom, Tellabs, and McKesson. He began his career with Ernst & Young and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. Madden will lead ConnectWise's financial strategy and operations to support sustainable growth and innovation.

Alan Komet to Serve as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

To increase cross-functional execution and strategic alignment, Alan Komet will transition into the newly created role of Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO), continuing to report to Rivelo. In this capacity, Komet will lead a new Transformation Office focused on accelerating strategic initiatives such as platform migrations, payments adoption, pricing and packaging, corporate development, and long-range planning.

Komet's leadership as former CCO has been instrumental in strengthening ConnectWise's customer programs. His transition enables even greater focus on operational excellence and organizational agility while supporting the newly appointed CCO in deepening partner relationships and enhancing service delivery.

“Mari-Frances and Dan bring world-class expertise to our leadership team, and Alan's move into transformation ensures we're aligning resources to drive execution at scale,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise.“These appointments reflect our continued investment in improving partner experience, speeding innovation, and delivering on our mission to help MSPs run, grow, and transform their businesses.”

