Ipronics Unveils World’S First Silicon Photonics Optical Circuit Switch For AI-Driven Data Centers Optical Network Transformation

VALENCIA, Spain, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a leader in software-defined photonics, today launched its Optical Networking Engine, ONE-32, the world's first Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) product based on silicon photonics. Tailored for AI workloads and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure, the ONE-32 delivers ultra-low latency, massive scalability, and groundbreaking cost efficiency, transforming data center networking.

Transforming AI and Cloud Infrastructure

Targeting both scale up and scale out applications for AI clusters and high-performance computing data centers, ONE-32 enables failure-resilient interconnects and programmable Layer 1 topologies.

With AI driving data rates to double annually, traditional electrical packet switches (EPS) falter, burdened by power-intensive optical-electrical-optical conversions and rigid designs. The ONE-32, a 32-port OCS, leverages a CMOS- silicon photonics platform to eliminate these inefficiencies, cutting switch power consumption by up to 50% by halving the quantity of transceivers required compared to EPS. It offers a flat O-band response, near-zero latency (<30 ns), and rapid reconfiguration (<300 μs).

“The ONE-32 redefines connectivity for the AI era,” said Christian Dupont, CEO of iPronics.“As the first OCS built on silicon photonics technology, it delivers unmatched performance and affordability, unlocking optical networking's full potential for data centers.”

“iPronics ONE-32 key features include gain-control routing and bandwidth transparency, in a compact 1U form factor,” said Daniel Perez, CTO of iPronics.“ONE-32 capitalizes on CMOS scalability, making high-performance networking widely accessible.”

Availability and Upcoming Showcase

Available from May 2025, ONE-32 advances iPronics' vision of optical innovation to enable a future proof AI Data Center network. iPronics will be showcasing its ONE-32, at OFC 2025 taking place at San Francisco from 1st April to 3rd April. Attendees can find iPronics at booth number 5526. Visit or contact ... for details.

About iPronics

iPronics, Programmable Photonics, Spain, has pioneered the field of software-defined photonics. The company presents the first Optical Circuit Switch able to offer low latency, low cost and low power to accelerate optical transformation of AI cluster communications and future-proofing data center infrastructure. For more information visit: or contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at