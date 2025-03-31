Compliq® And Purdue University Partner To Advance AI Security And Compliance Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership combines CDI's expertise in AI assurance, threat intelligence, and compliance automation with CERIAS's world-class research in cyber and cyber-physical security, privacy, autonomy, and trustworthy AI. Together, the organizations will develop solutions that enhance AI observability, improve threat detection, and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements across financial services, healthcare, government, and other critical sectors.

As part of this collaboration, COMPLiQ will join the CERIAS External Advisory Board (EAB), helping ensure the university's research and education receive valuable industry input. This partnership reinforces CDI's commitment to advancing AI security research. "Purdue University's CERIAS institute is making a measurable impact by advancing research, broadening education, and facilitating tech transfer," said Chad Justice, CEO of Collaborative Digital Innovations. "We are honored to contribute to this mission and collaborate on real-world solutions that enhance AI security and compliance."

Key focus areas include:



AI Threat Intelligence – Enhancing AI security through real-time threat detection and intelligence integration.



Regulatory Compliance Automation – Developing frameworks to align AI systems with evolving compliance standards.



Adversarial Threat Mitigation – Addressing risks such as prompt injection, data poisoning, and model manipulation.

AI Auditability and Transparency – Blockchain for explainability, monitoring, and governance of AI-driven decisions.

"CERIAS focuses on cyber-related issues that make the global community safer. Partnering with industry leaders like COMPLiQ, who share our vision and are at the 'tip of the spear' in emerging technologies, helps us conduct impactful research and educate the next generation of industry leaders," shared Joel Rasmus, CERIAS managing director.

This partnership will leverage interdisciplinary research and initiate new R&D to strengthen AI security for regulated industries, helping organizations navigate AI adoption while maintaining compliance and resilience against emerging threats.

About Collaborative Digital Innovations

Collaborative Digital Innovations (CDI) is the developer of COMPLiQ, a pioneering AI security and compliance platform designed for regulated enterprises. COMPLiQ provides real-time AI threat intelligence, governance, and auditability, ensuring organizations can deploy AI safely and in accordance with industry regulations.

About CERIAS

The Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS) at Purdue University is the world's foremost interdisciplinary academic center for cyber and cyber-physical systems, dedicated to advancing knowledge and practice in security, privacy, resiliency, trusted electronics, autonomous systems, and trustworthy AI.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university ranked among the top 10 U.S. public universities. With more than 107,000 students across multiple campuses, Purdue leads in research, affordability, and innovation. The university has frozen tuition for 13 consecutive years and continues to pursue major initiatives, including Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative. Learn more at Purdue Universit .

