Marker Therapeutics Reports Year-End 2024 Corporate And Financial Results

Secured over $13 million in non-dilutive funding from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to support pancreatic and lymphoma clinical programs

Approval from United States Adopted Name (USAN) council and International Nonproprietary Names (INN) expert committee for“neldaleucel” as nonproprietary name for MT-601

Strategic financing to support clinical advancements to investigate MT-601 in patients with lymphoma

HOUSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced corporate updates and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

“In 2024, we made substantial progress advancing MT-601, our lead multi antigen recognizing (MAR)-T cell therapy, and laid the groundwork for continued momentum in 2025,” said Juan Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Marker Therapeutics.“Preliminary data from our Phase 1 APOLLO study showed encouraging safety and efficacy results in lymphoma patients who relapsed after anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy. With a 78% objective response rate and favorable safety profile, we believe MT-601 has the potential to provide a transformative treatment option for this patient population. We look forward to sharing additional insights during a webinar in the second quarter of 2025.”

“We also strengthened our financial position through a strategic private placement and additional non-dilutive funding from the NIH and CPRIT. As we move further into 2025, our focus remains on cash preservation and disciplined execution to maximize the impact of our clinical programs,” concluded Dr. Vera.

2024 PROGRAM UPDATES & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

MT-601 (Lymphoma)



MT-601, Marker's lead MAR-T cell therapy, is being evaluated in the nationwide multicenter Phase 1 APOLLO study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05798897) in patients with anti-CD19 CAR-T relapsed lymphoma or where CAR-T cells are not an option.

The Company provided an update on the APOLLO study (Press Release, December 19, 2024 ). Key findings from the study include:



Safety: MT-601 was well tolerated across all study participants. No immune-effector cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) and one case of Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) were observed. No dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) have been reported to date.



Efficacy: In the first dose cohort, 7 out of 9 patients achieved objective responses (78%) at first response assessment, with 4 patients demonstrating complete response (CR; 44.4%).

Time in Follow-Up: Three patients have been followed for 6 to 12 months, with ongoing follow-up underway. All study participants are monitored closely to ensure comprehensive data collection and patient safety. The Company is enrolling additional study participants in the Phase 1 APOLLO trial and expects to report further data in the second half of 2025.

MT-601 (Pancreatic)



Marker received $2 million from NIH SBIR and $9.5 million from CPRIT to support the development of MT-601 in metastatic pancreatic cancer. Clinical program launch is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

MT-401-OTS (Acute Myeloid Leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndrome)



The Company previously secured non-dilutive funding to support the clinical investigation of MT-401 as an“Off-the-Shelf” (MT-401-OTS) product in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). MT-401-OTS is manufactured from healthy donors and a cellular inventory has been established with ongoing efforts to expand. The Company anticipates clinical program initiation during the second half of 2025.

2024 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS



Announced clinical pipeline prioritization in January 2024 to strategically focus on MT-601 in patients with lymphoma. This announcement also included program updates that highlighted the potential of the Company's MT-401-OTS program for patients with AML (Press Release, January 8, 2024 ).

The United States Adopted Names (USAN) and International Nonproprietary Names (INN) committees approved“neldaleucel” as the nonproprietary (generic) name for MT-601. On December 23, 2024, the Company announced a $16.1 million private placement to support the clinical advancements of the Phase 1 APOLLO study. The financing involved participation from new and existing investors, including esteemed firms such as Blue Owl, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Aisling Capital.



FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cash Position and Guidance : At December 31, 2024, Marker had cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million. The Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its operating expenses into the first quarter of 2026, assuming no additional grant funds are received. We anticipate receiving additional grant funding, which we expect could extend our runway beyond Q1 2026.

R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $13.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Loss : Marker reported a net loss of $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About MAR-T cells

The multi-antigen recognizing (MAR) T cell platform (formerly known as multiTAA-specific T cells) is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's/donor's blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. Unlike other T cell therapies, MAR-T cells allow the recognition of hundreds of different epitopes within up to six tumor-specific antigens, thereby reducing the possibility of tumor escape. Since MAR-T cells are not genetically engineered, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with an improved safety profile compared to current engineered T cell approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefits.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company's autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker's goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker's unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.

Forward-Looking Statements

