PLT Health Solutions Joins Natural Products Association

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Joe Weiss, the move to join NPA comes at a critical time for makers and marketers of supplements and functional foods and beverages and is motivated by PLT's commitment to industry leadership and engaging in dialogue with the health and wellness community. "Over our nearly 75-year history, PLT Health Solutions has always been a supporter of high standards for clinical science, ingredient integrity, quality and sustainability. The Natural Products Association is a leading advocate for companies like PLT and our customers. Their work on behalf of consumers and companies on both state and federal legislation aligns with our own company goals and their promotion of sensible and effective standards will help us and our customers grow as we support health and wellness," he said. "My experience as a Board Member of NPA has allowed me to work with a broad range of colleagues and companies who I think will benefit for getting to know PLT better. We are looking forward to engaging with other member companies and adding PLT's voice to a dialogue that can move our industry ahead," he added.

"We're thrilled to welcome PLT Health Solutions to our growing roster of members," said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Natural Products Association. "I have had the opportunity of working closely with Joe Weiss for over a decade on initiatives that affect the industry. PLT Health Solutions has a reputation for high standards and solid business practices and I look forward to adding their voice to our advocacy and educational efforts," he said.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

