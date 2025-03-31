PLT Health Solutions Joins Natural Products Association
"We're thrilled to welcome PLT Health Solutions to our growing roster of members," said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Natural Products Association. "I have had the opportunity of working closely with Joe Weiss for over a decade on initiatives that affect the industry. PLT Health Solutions has a reputation for high standards and solid business practices and I look forward to adding their voice to our advocacy and educational efforts," he said.
About PLT Health Solutions
Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.
Media Contact:
Mark Falconer Sciencewerks
E-mail: [email protected]
407-412-9705
Company Contact:
Steve Fink
PLT Health Solutions, Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE PLT Health Solutions
