NTT Exc And Vantiq Launch Yournavi-QAI - A Genai-Powered HR Agent Designed To Transform The Employee Experience

TOKYO and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq and NTT ExC today announced the launch of YourNavi-QAI, a generative AI-powered HR agent built with Vantiq and designed to automate internal inquiries and deliver immediate, accurate support to employees-freeing HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Built using the Vantiq Intelligent Platform and the latest Generative AI models, YourNavi-QAI offers a smarter, more intuitive approach to HR support. The system handles everything from policy lookups and benefits questions to employee requests and process guidance-without human intervention. The result: faster service, fewer manual tasks and a dramatically improved employee experience.

"YourNavi-QAI represents a meaningful shift in how organizations support their people. By combining generative AI with intelligence in real-time, NTT ExC is not simply automating HR tasks-they're transforming how employees engage with their workplace. At Vantiq, we're honored to provide the foundation for systems like this-built to act instantly, adapt continuously and scale with the evolving needs of the enterprise."

As organizations embrace hybrid work, evolving employee expectations and increasingly complex HR functions, traditional support models no longer scale. Routine inquiries drain time from HR teams and delay employee productivity. YourNavi-QAI addresses these challenges with an intelligent, conversational interface that delivers real-time answers, personalized to each employee's permissions and role. Unlike static, rules-based bots, YourNavi-QAI integrates with internal systems and policies to continuously learn and adapt, while suppressing hallucinations and protecting sensitive information.

Key capabilities include instant, accurate responses to HR-related questions-from benefits to policies to compliance; role-based access controls to ensure employees only see relevant and authorized content; privacy and safety filters to block inappropriate content or personal data exposure; natural language understanding for smooth, human-like conversations; and built-in analytics to surface common issues and inform policy improvements over time.

The benefits are immediate and measurable, and include less time spent on HR inquiry resolution, more empowered employees who get the answers they need fast, higher satisfaction for both employees and HR teams, more time for HR to focus on strategic workforce planning and continuous improvement through data-driven insights.

YourNavi-QAI is part of NTT ExC Partner's broader YourNavi suite, which includes tools for visibility into work patterns, remote team engagement and employee feedback analysis. With future updates, the agent will continue evolving to serve as a critical touchpoint for employee productivity and HR excellence.

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the leading platform for automating and orchestrating software with intelligence in real-time, powered by Generative AI-turning insight into instant action. Built for enterprises, governments and industries where milliseconds matter, Vantiq enables organizations to integrate AI, edge computing and real-time data to power intelligent, event-driven systems. With its low-code architecture and Agentic AI capabilities, Vantiq accelerates digital transformation in sectors like disaster response, smart infrastructure, defense and healthcare-ensuring AI doesn't just analyze data, but takes action when it counts. For more information, visit Vantiq .

