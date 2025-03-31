Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|25/03/2025
|50
|€ 17,70
|€ 885,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|26/03/2025
|10
|€ 17,70
|€ 177,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme's full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings' website
