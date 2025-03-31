UMHS Partners With The Government Of St. Kitts And Nevis To Advance Continuing Medical Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this initiative, UMHS hosted a CME presentation titled "Acute Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Treatment and ASCVD Prevention in 2025" on January 20, 2025. Spearheaded by Michelle Peres, Vice President of Alumni Affairs, this ongoing program actively engages UMHS alumni, inviting them to share their expertise and contribute to the island's healthcare system. In collaboration with key government leaders, including Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister & Minister of Health of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Dr. Hazel O. Laws, Chief Medical Officer, St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health, UMHS is dedicated to addressing critical healthcare challenges while expanding educational opportunities for medical professionals.

"UMHS has a long history in providing support in facilitating Continuous Medical Education through knowledge transfer sessions with doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other allied health professionals," said Dr. Hazel O. Laws, Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health. "These capacity-building sessions help to improve the quality of care provided to patients in the Federation."

CME programs are designed to keep healthcare providers up-to-date with the latest medical advancements. UMHS's initiative delivers high-quality, evidence-based education, ensuring physicians have access to the latest research, treatments, and best practices to enhance patient outcomes.

The January 20 session was led by Dr. Charles Opperman, a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician and a graduate of UMHS's first-ever graduating class (2012). Dr. Opperman's presentation focused on Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD), a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. His lecture presented breakthrough therapies - including lipid-lowering treatments, newly approved antiplatelet agents, and lifestyle interventions to address modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and obesity.

Attendees-including local healthcare professionals and UMHS students-gained valuable insights into early detection strategies, patient education, and personalized care plans for ASCVD management. The session emphasized the importance of prevention in cardiovascular health, offering practical tools to improve patient outcomes while enhancing clinical knowledge and strengthening professional networks.

"UMHS is proud to partner with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to deliver CME sessions that make the critical connection between foundational medical education with real-world clinical practice," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "By integrating evidence-based medicine into our curriculum and outreach efforts, we ensure that UMHS students, faculty and alumni, as well as healthcare professionals from the Federation, are well-equipped to meet the challenges of modern healthcare."

The CME initiative advances UMHS's commitment to educating uniquely skilled, adaptable physicians who drive sustainable improvements in healthcare. By offering ongoing educational opportunities and fostering alumni engagement, UMHS equips medical professionals with the latest advancements, ensuring they remain at the forefront of patient care and ready to meet the evolving demands of a global healthcare system.

