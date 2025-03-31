Cornerstone First Mortgage Expands Non-QM Lending Through Partnership With Mortgageq AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cornerstone First Mortgage partners with mortgageQ AI to enhance Non-QM lending, rolling out the platform to 400+ loan officers nationwide.

- Jason NicholsLADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cornerstone First Mortgage , a leading national mortgage bank, has announced a major partnership with mortgageQ AI to transform how its loan officers source, structure, and fund Non-QM loans. Leading the charge is Eric Rotner, not only the Branch Manager of the Mortgage Ally branch but also the National Sales Manager for Cornerstone First Mortgage, overseeing sales strategy and execution across all branches.In his expanded leadership role, Rotner will be responsible for onboarding over 400 Cornerstone employees nationwide onto the mortgageQ AI platform over the next 30 days.mortgageQ AI combines intelligent answers to complex Non-QM loan scenarios with a first-of-its-kind marketplace that connects loan officers directly with Non-QM lenders. This powerful combination helps originators quickly determine loan eligibility, while also identifying lending partners ready to fund those deals. The platform not only accelerates deal flow for loan officers but also provides TPO lenders with high-quality lead generation opportunities.“Our team is fired up to roll this out company-wide,” said Eric Rotner.“mortgageQ AI doesn't just solve guideline questions-it connects our people directly with the right Non-QM lenders, saving time and increasing conversion rates.”Luke Mitchell, Vice President of Production at Cornerstone First Mortgage, added,“This tool gives our loan officers the confidence to go after more Non-QM business while giving our lender partners more visibility and engagement with qualified deals.”Jason Nichols , Managing Partner at mortgageQ AI, said,“This partnership represents the future of Non-QM lending. With Eric's leadership and Cornerstone's nationwide footprint, we're excited to bring real-time intelligence and marketplace access to hundreds of loan officers in a matter of weeks.”

