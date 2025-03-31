BOS Reports Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
| Year ended
December 31,
| Three months ended
December 31,
| 2024
|2023
| 2024
|2023
| (Unaudited)
| (Audited)
| (Unaudited)
| (Audited)
|Revenues
|$
|39,949
|$
|44,179
|$
|10,388
|$
|10,886
|Cost of revenues
|30,655
|34,970
|8,007
|8,796
|Gross profit
|9,294
|9,209
|2,381
|2,090
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|175
|158
|50
|44
|Sales and marketing
|4,394
|4,891
|1,118
|1,278
|General and administrative
|2,113
|1,762
|656
|420
|Other income, net
|-
|(52)
|-
|(52)
|Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill
|1,173
|-
|1,173
|-
|Total operating costs and expenses
|7,855
|6,759
|2,997
|1,690
|Operating income (loss)
|1,439
|2,450
|(616)
|400
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(139)
|(441)
|99
|31
|Income before taxes on income
|1,300
|2,009
|(517)
|431
|Income taxes benefits (expenses)
|1,000
|(4)
|1,002
|(4)
|Net income
|$
|2,300
|$
|2,005
|$
|485
|$
|427
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.07
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
|5,756
|5,727
|5,776
|5,748
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|5,887
|5,905
|5,975
|5,856
|Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
|5,793
|5,748
|5,793
|5,748
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
| (Unaudited)
| (Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,368
|$
|2,344
|Restricted bank deposits
|185
|217
|Trade receivables
|11,787
|12,424
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|1,150
|963
|Inventories
|7,870
|6,070
|Total current assets
|24,360
|22,018
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|177
|196
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|3,417
|3,268
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|779
|1,026
|DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
|1,000
|-
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|422
|1,078
|GOODWILL
|4,188
|4,895
|Total assets
|$
|34,343
|$
|32,481
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| December 31,
2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|439
|$
|170
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|176
|235
|Trade payables
|6,362
|7,710
|Employees and payroll accruals
|1,087
|980
|Deferred revenues
|2,003
|600
|Advances net of inventory in progress
|-
|137
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|598
|1,072
|Total current liabilities
|10,665
|10,904
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|980
|1,150
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|576
|759
|Long-term deferred revenues
|293
|339
|Accrued severance pay
|498
|490
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,347
|2,738
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|21,331
|18,839
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|34,343
|$
|32,481
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Year ended
December 31,
| Three months ended
December 31,
| 2024
| 2023
| 2024
|2023
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|1,439
|$
|2,450
|$
|(616
|)
|$
|400
|Add:
|Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,173
|-
|1,173
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|190
|168
|47
|48
|Stock-based compensation
|74
|98
|11
|24
|Depreciation
|370
|342
|100
|90
|EBITDA
|$
|3,246
|$
|3,058
|$
|715
|$
|562
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
| Supply
Chain Solutions
| Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31,
| 2024
|Revenues
|$
|12,877
|$
|25,829
|1,410
|(167)
|$
|39,949
|Cost of revenues
|9,344
|19,763
|1,079
|(167)
|30,019
|Allowance for slow inventory
|-
|636
|-
|-
|636
|Gross profit
|3,533
|5,430
|331
|9,294
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,273
|3,338
|274
|5,885
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|984
|189
|-
|1,173
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|797
|Operating income
|$
|276
|$
|1,903
|$
|57
|1,439
|Financial expenses and income tax benefits
|861
|Net income
|$
|2,300
|RFID
| Supply Chain
Solutions
| Intelligent
Robotics
| Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31,
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|13,713
|$
|28,845
|1,742
|(121)
|$
|44,179
|Cost of revenues
|10,534
|22,830
|1,557
|(121)
|34,800
|Allowance for slow inventory
|-
|170
|-
|-
|170
|Gross profit
|3,179
|5,845
|185
|9,209
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,150
|3,675
|258
|6,083
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|676
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|1,029
|$
|2,170
|$
|(73)
|2,450
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(445)
|Net income
|$
|2,005
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
| Supply
Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
| Three months ended December 31,
2024
|Revenues
|$
|3,445
|$
|6,806
|$
|171
|(34)
|$
|10,388
|Cost of revenues
|2,294
|5,170
|127
|(34)
|7,557
|Allowance for slow inventory
|-
|450
|-
|-
|450
|Gross profit
|1,151
|1,186
|44
|-
|2,381
|Allocated operating expenses
|605
|883
|84
|-
|1,572
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|984
|189
|-
|1,173
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|252
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(438)
|$
|114
|$
|(40)
|(616)
|Financial income and income tax benefits
|1,101
|Net income
|$
|485
|RFID
| Supply
Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
| Three months ended December 31,
2023
|Revenues
|$
|3,622
|$
|7,017
|$
|279
|(32)
|$
|10,886
|Cost of revenues
|2,897
|5,797
|171
|(32)
|8,833
|Allowance for slow inventory
|-
|(37)
|-
|-
|(37)
|Gross profit
|725
|1,257
|108
|-
|2,090
|Allocated operating expenses
|513
|974
|72
|-
|1,559
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|131
|Operating income
|$
|212
|$
|283
|$
|36
|400
|Financial income and tax on income
|27
|Net income
|$
|427
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
