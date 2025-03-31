Causaly Announces Agentic AI For Scientific Discovery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed over seven years, Causaly is the most advanced AI platform for scientific discovery powered by sophisticated search algorithms that connect 500 million facts and 70 million directional relationships across 8 relationship types in a knowledge graph. Scientists report up to 90% time savings in identifying and validating the right targets for developing effective, safe therapies. Leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk , use Causaly to increase their breadth of research, accelerate the timeframe and quality of target pipelines, and fuel better drug discovery and outcomes.

"We're redefining drug discovery by helping research teams integrate knowledge from the entire biomedical landscape, not just search literature," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "Causaly Discover serves as the central hub for all information researchers need to accelerate therapies to market. New AI agents now deliver deeper insights so scientists can quickly move from questions to confident decisions with unmatched speed and transparency."

The cost to develop a new drug can exceed $2 billion , with the entire development process from discovery to launch taking over a decade . Identifying the right target for research and not wasting time on non-viable programs can significantly improve effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity in the early discovery stages.

Built specifically for life sciences, Causaly AI agents reduce time and effort sifting through scattered data sources and large volumes of biomedical knowledge to discover new biomarkers, prioritize targets, understand disease biology, and more. Now, researchers have an even more powerful way to analyze relationships and uncover insights with the ability to:



Answer complex biomedical questions in minutes compared to weeks

Automatically generate detailed reports to save time reviewing insights Integrate Causaly with external resources like Human Protein Atlas as well as web search results

Every insight in Causaly Discover is fully traceable and backed by trusted resources, making it easy to verify results and ask follow-up questions in natural language using Causaly Copilot . Research teams can also collaborate on scientific insights by easily centralizing, saving, sharing, and commenting on findings in one workspace, with automated alerts summarizing and notifying scientists on the latest evidence.

AI agents in Causaly Discover are currently available in early access and planned for general availability for all customers in May 2025. To learn how Causaly Discover and new AI agents enables scientists to refine, verify, and share research with far more accuracy and transparency, read our blog .

Causaly Causaly is a leader in AI for the life sciences industry. Leading biopharmaceutical companies use the Causaly AI platform to find, visualize, and interpret biomedical knowledge and automate critical research workflows. To learn how Causaly is accelerating drug discovery through transformative AI technologies and getting critical treatments to patients faster, visit .

SOURCE Causaly