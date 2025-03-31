Four Dead In Spain Mining Accident

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madrid: Four people died and two were missing following an accident on Monday at a coal mine in Spain's northern region of Asturias, officials said.

Another three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, the central government's office in Asturias said in a statement.

Two of the injured had burns while the third suffered a blow to the head, it added.

Local emergency services said on X that they were informed of an "incident" at around 9:30 am (0730 GMT).

They were later informed that there "had been a problem with a machine", without giving further details.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured in a message posted on X.

"I would like to thank the emergency services who are working on the rescue operation," he added.

