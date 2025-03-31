Viral Video: Elon Musk Heckled During Speech At Wisconsin. He Smiles And Says, 'Say Hi To George Soros For Me'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tesla founder Elon Musk, while addressing a rally ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election, was interrupted by a protester, to which he admitted he wasn't surprised and claimed the disruption was caused by "operatives" planted by his rival.

When heckled during his Town Hall address at Wisconsin, Musk soon smiled and quipped, "Say hi to George for me" and soon the crowd broke into chants of "USA, USA" along with him.

"It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience...give my regards to George!," Musk said in Wisconsin.

Here's the tweet:Trump on Soros:

Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump had supported Musk's theory that Soros was behind the increasing spate of attacks on Tesla and its showrooms, following Musk became part of the US President's core team.

On being questioned if Soros was behind the recent attacks on Tesla, Trump, in an interview with Newsmax, said,“I believe that that is part of it, yeah. There are some of them that were involved with my trials that were, I think, probably involved with that also."

Even Musk first floated the theory on his official X account when he said that Soros, along with billionaire Reid Hoffman, and other organisations linked to the Democratic Party were "responsible for Tesla's protests." His post has been viewed more than 50 million times.

In January too, Musk had criticised the outgoing Joe Biden administration for honouring Soros with the highest civilian award in the US, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He called the move as ' "travesty".