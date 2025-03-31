Ignitedata Advances Clinical Trial Efficiencies With Successful Deployment At Leading Cancer Center

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData has announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and AstraZeneca to launch its innovative Archer tool for Electronic Health Record (EHR)-to-Electronic Data Capture (EDC) automation in a Phase 3 study at MSK following a successful pilot program. The deployment is based on Archer's proven ability to drive efficiencies across diverse healthcare environments, and improve clinical trial speed and accuracy.

IgniteData's automation platform eliminates the need for manual data entry by securely transferring clinical data from hospital EHRs to sponsor EDCs. Through this automation, data is able to be collected faster, with fewer errors, allowing more time for researchers to focus on advancing clinical science - all while ensuring patient privacy and maintaining the highest standards of data integrity.

"Our EHR-to-EDC automation technology is revolutionizing how clinical trials are conducted," said Richard Yeatman, COO of IgniteData. "By reducing manual processes and ensuring data quality, we're empowering research teams to deliver life-saving treatments more efficiently. This deployment is another step toward transforming the clinical trial landscape."

Joe Lengfellner, Senior Director, Clinical Research Information Technology, at MSK, added, "The IgniteData Archer platform continues to improve the speed and quality of our data collection across clinical trials. The implementation of Archer in this AstraZeneca-sponsored Phase 3 study demonstrates the growing industry-academia alignment on the future of trial data management. This convergence will accelerate trial execution and improve data quality across the clinical research ecosystem."

Looking Ahead

IgniteData is committed to scaling its EHR-to-EDC automation across global research sites, further advancing clinical trial innovation. Insights gained from each deployment will continue to refine and enhance the technology, supporting the mission to deliver faster, more accurate clinical trial results.

For more information about IgniteData's automation technology and its role in transforming clinical trials, visit IgniteData's website.

About IgniteData

IgniteData is shaping the future of clinical trials through its innovative digihealth platform, Archer, which enhances interoperability between Electronic Health Records (EHR) and research applications such as Electronic Data Capture (EDC).

SOURCE IgniteData

