Project EVE Hits Maturity Within LF Edge, Releases Multi-Node Support For Enhanced Edge Computing Resilience

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Networking & Edge Summit - LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that's created an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, cloud or operating system, today announced that its Project EVE has achieved Impact Stage status, a designation for the most developed projects within LF Edge. This milestone comes in conjunction with the availability of new features, and recognizes EVE's maturity as a widely adopted framework for edge computing deployments across diverse industry verticals. Additionally, EVE has introduced new multi-node support capabilities, further strengthening enterprise edge computing resilience.

This achievement comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of edge computing, as enterprises increasingly deploy a diverse range of workloads at the edge-from mission-critical applications to cloud-native services and AI/ML implementations. EVE's standardized architecture simplifies edge infrastructure management, enabling organizations to scale deployments efficiently while maintaining the flexibility required for varied use cases.

EVE's graduation to the Impact Stage solidifies its position as a mature, production-ready platform with a proven track record of large-scale deployments. This designation reflects the project's self-sustaining development cycle, broad industry adoption, and growing contributor community, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of open edge computing. (For a deeper look at EVE's journey to Impact Stage and its real-world adoption, read the blog post her .)

"Project EVE's advancement to the Impact Stage validates EVE's role in creating a standardized yet flexible approach to edge computing and is driven by its broad adoption and successful production deployments," said Erik Nordmark, chair of the Project EVE Technical Steering Committee. "EVE's support for both modern and legacy workloads, enables seamless digital transformation and allows organizations to modernize while maintaining the essential functionality of their existing systems."

"The project's progression to the Impact Stage showcases the rapid growth and maturity of LF Edge projects in driving open, scalable edge computing solutions," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, Linux Foundation. "As LF Edge continues to expand, EVE's new multi-node support strengthens the ecosystem by delivering the resiliency and flexibility enterprises need to deploy and scale edge infrastructure with confidence."

The newly-released multi-node support introduces critical high-availability capabilities for edge deployments:



Edge node clustering enabling groups of three EVE nodes to create highly resilient architectures

Clustered storage ensuring data availability across all nodes

Automated load sharing and failover for uninterrupted operations Seamless recovery and rebalancing when failed nodes are restored

These features address enterprise requirements for high availability and resiliency against node-level and hardware failures while streamlining operational management through automation.

To further support developers and enterprises in testing and deploying edge computing solutions, the LF Edge Sandbox provides a free self-service platform powered by EVE-OS. This cloud-based environment enables users to experiment with LF Edge projects, accelerate proof-of-concept development, and validate real-world use cases-without requiring dedicated hardware. You can learn more about LF Edge Sandbox here .

LF Edge at Open Networking & Edge Summit

At Open Networking & Edge Summit on March 31, Nordmark presented "Ready for Impact: EVE Steps from 10K Kubernetes Clusters to Edge AI ," highlighting EVE's journey to Impact Stage and its adoption in running over 10,000 single-node Kubernetes clusters and VMs in production. The presentation explored how EVE is evolving to support AI inference at the edge, enhancing resiliency and scalability for modern deployments. LF Edge member ZEDEDA also showcased EVE's capabilities at their booth, providing attendees with a hands-on demonstration of its functionality.

Additional edge-focused sessions included:



Edge AI: The $100 billion + Opportunity - Tilly Gilbert, STL Partners

InstantX: Vodafone's Edge Innovation for the Future of Telco - Sampada Basarkar, Vodafone AI 101 for Networking & Edge - Fatih Nar, Red Hat & Ranny Haiby, The Linux Foundation

Session videos will be available in the coming weeks.

LF Edge Webinar on Project EVE

LF Edge will host a webinar "Bringing the Cloud Experience to the Factory Floor with Project EVE" on April 24, 2025 at 9:00am PDT. Learn how EVE can make industrial edge computing more scalable, secure, and flexible, and see demonstrations of how EVE integrates with open source projects like Fledge and Foglamp to enable powerful industrial data pipelines for real-time analytics and cloud integration. Learn more and register here .

