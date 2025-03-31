Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2025-03-31 03:45:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 24 March 2025 – 28 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 13:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 2,650,000 16.47 43,566,600
24 March 2025 170,000 16.54 2,811,800
25 March 2025 190,000 16.72 3,176,800
26 March 2025 170,000 16.84 2,862,800
27 March 2025 170,000 16.87 2,867,900
28 March 2025 180,000 16.74 3,013,200
Total, week number 13 880,000 16.74 14,732,500
Accumulated under the program 3,530,000 16.54 58,299,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,949,230 own shares corresponding to 6.29 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #13 2025
  • AS 27 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

