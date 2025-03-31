Stefanini Group Focuses On Global Leadership With AI First Concept

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Group organizes portfolio into seven business units; global marketing structure strengthens the brand's new direction

BRUSSELS, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marks another important step in the Stefanini Group's global strategy. This is affirmed by Marco Stefanini, the group's founder and Global CEO . After acquiring some 40 companies, the group has become one of the most respected technology consultancies in the market and continues to invest in its leading role in the global market.“We are always looking to the future and seeking ways to excel. The pursuit of global synergy with an AI First mentality will make us even more consistent in delivering the best we have to our clients,” points out Marco Stefanini .

Going forward, the Stefanini Group will present its broad portfolio, fully accelerated by artificial intelligence, in seven business units, consolidating some brands at a global level:

1. Technology with the Stefanini Technology brand

2. Cybersecurity with the Stefanini Cyber brand

3. Data & Analytics will have two brands: Stefanini Data & Analytics and Stefanini Woopi

4. Financial Tech: Topaz, Orbitall, and Saque e Pague

5. Operations with the Stefanini Operations and Necxt brands

6. Manufacturing & Supply Chain: Stefanini IHM

7. Commerce & Marketing with the Gauge and W3haus brands

The aim is for customers to be able to better visualize all the solutions offered to the market as a one-stop shop for their objectives and opportunities.

According to Guilherme Stefanini, Global CMO of the Stefanini Group ,“With the mergers and acquisitions, we greatly increased our portfolio and, therefore, it was necessary to integrate the new brands and ensure greater synergy of the institutional brand to make investments in branding, marketing and communication more efficient”.







Present in 41 countries and with more than 37 years of history, the group achieved global revenue of R$8 billion (1.4 billion USD) last year and plans to invest R$2 billion (350 million USD) in mergers, acquisitions and artificial intelligence by 2027.“We already have more than 250 AI success stories and have generated solid results for 100 clients worldwide. This gives us an exceptional track record to continue to bring value to more companies globally,” adds Stefanini Group's Global CMO.

New global marketing structure

To support the company's new direction, the Stefanini Group is also announcing a new marketing structure under the leadership of Guilherme Stefanini, who took over as Global CMO in May 2024 and worked to reorganize the team into a global marketing operation for the group, with more than 100 people. Leading this operation is Rafael Macedo, now Global Vice President of Marketing Operations . With over 21 years' experience, Macedo previously held the position of CEO of W3haus, the Stefanini Group's creative agency.“With our new global structure, we will have an evolution in deliveries and communication integration,” explains Macedo.

Global Brand Management was also created, led by Bibiana Lopez , who arrived with the mission of increasing the Stefanini Group's recognition as a premium brand in all regions.“I'm happy to accept the challenge of working for a brand that believes in co-creation and is immersed in the AI-first mindset,” she says. The executive has 25 years' experience in branding, 360 marketing, and results-oriented communication. Previously, she worked at Samsung in Marketing and as a strategist at agencies such as DM9DDB, Publicis, TBWA and Y&R. Bibiana will report directly to the company's Global CMO. Tania Herrezeel acts as Marketing Director Northern Hemisphere.

“The year 2025 represents a significant change in the way the group communicates with the market,” adds Guilherme Stefanini .

