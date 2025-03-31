L2: Empuraan Row: 'None Of My Movies Harbour Hatred Towards Any Religion,' Actor Mohanlal Apologises To Fans

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Mohanlal on Sunday has apologised amid the controversy surrounding his latest film, L2 Empuraan, expressing regret for the“mental pain” caused to his fans. He stated that the film's production team had decided to remove the controversial references that sparked outrage, particularly regarding mentions of the Gujarat riots .

Also Read: 'L2: Empuraan' opens to packed theatres, but Mohanlal-starrer movie is under political fire. Here's wh

According to the movie production team, 17 changes are likely to be made, including edits to riot sequences and scenes relating to violence against women. The movie was released in theatres on March 27, ANI reported.. Empuraan has become the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of ₹80 crore.

Also Read: 'L2: Empuraan' review: Making movie violence count

"I have learnt that some of the political-social themes that have emerged in the expression of the movie 'Empuraan, ' the second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my lovers. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbour hatred towards any political movement, idea or religion," Mohanlal said in the Facebook post, as reported by NDTV.

“Therefore, I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to compulsorily remove such parts from the movie,” he added.

Political reactions

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday made it clear that he won't watch Mohanlal-starrer, 'L2: Empuraan' and said any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.