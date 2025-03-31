Alfa Laval, Outokumpu, And SSAB Announce New Collaboration To Reduce Emissions At Laakso Joint Hospital In Helsinki

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval, Outokumpu and SSAB have entered into a strategic cross-industry collaboration to integrate low-emission steel into Alfa Laval's plate heat exchangers, using SSAB ZeroTM steel and Outokumpu Circle Green® stainless steel. This partnership reduces the product's carbon footprint by up to 60 percent* and exemplifies how local initiatives can drive global impact.

As part of the Laakso Joint Hospital project, a new hospital complex under construction in Helsinki, Finland, these heat exchangers will provide an energy-efficient heat transfer solution for the new cooling system, aiming to maintain a low carbon footprint throughout the product life cycle. The new Helsinki hospital is committed to ambitious climate goals, incorporating life cycle considerations from the planning and implementation stages through to construction and maintenance.

"Our heat exchangers already contribute to reducing our customers' emissions during operation. By utilizing low-emission steel, we are also decreasing emissions in their upstream value chain," says Julien Gennetier, Vice President Energy Division, Alfa Laval. "This collaboration serves as a model for how local initiatives can have a global impact, pushing the boundaries and scaling up the usage of low-emission materials. This results in the lowest carbon footprint ever measured for an Alfa Laval gasketed plate heat exchanger."

Alfa Laval has a long history of cross-industry collaboration, with recent projects involving both Outokumpu and SSAB. However, this marks the first instance of all three companies working together.

"This is one more great step towards a more sustainable future. We are proud to work with companies like Alfa Laval and Outokumpu, since our goal is to build a fossil-free value chain together with our partners and customers. The SSAB ZeroTM steel is made using recycled steel and by using fossil-free energy during the production, the fossil carbon emissions are virtually zero," says Tony Harris, Head of SSAB Europe.

"Decarbonization is not just a goal anymore - it's a necessity, requiring companies to invest and implement energy-efficient and low-emission technologies, such as heat exchangers, to accelerate the green transition. And there we need Nordic likeminded frontrunners to drive the progress," says Rolf Schencking, President for Business Line Advanced Materials at Outokumpu.

Ambitious climate goals in Helsinki

The installation of five Alfa Laval Concept ZeroTM TL10 gasketed plate heat exchangers at Laakso Joint Hospital in 2025 will enable operational savings and reduced emissions in the upstream value chain.

"Sustainability has played an important role in the Laakso Joint Hospital project with ambitious life cycle goals that have been considered at every phase of the project from design and engineering to construction and maintenance of the buildings. Sharing this deeper understanding with key suppliers and being able to install solutions that not only provide efficient cooling for the hospital but that also have a lower carbon footprint is a great contribution to our mission," says Property Manager Antti Hyökki at the Real Estate Limited Company Laakso Joint Hospital.

*Based on global average emission factors for stainless steel and carbon steel according to Ecoinvent LCI database compared with the specific claims on Outokumpu Circle Green® and SSAB ZeroTM. According to ISO 14067, considering cradle-to-grave.

