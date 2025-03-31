Innofactor Plc Annual Report For 2024 Has Been Published

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on March 31, 2025, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Annual Report for 2024 has been published as a PDF file on the company website: #annual-reports . The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Sustainability Report.

Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2024 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company website: .

The Remuneration Report for the Financial Period 2024 has been published on the company website: #compensations .

The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, and the Remuneration Report are also attached to this release.

Espoo, March 31, 2025

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. #AIDriven #PeopleFirst #BeTheRealYou

Innofactor Plc Annual Report 2024

Corporate Governance Statement 2024 Remuneration Report 2024



