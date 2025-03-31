Fingerprints Announces New Distribution Partnership With SM Electronic Technologies (SMET) In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Fingerprints, a global leader in biometric solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with SM Electronic Technologies (SMET) in India. Building on Fingerprints' success in India, where their fingerprint and iris technologies have been adopted by leading access and security providers, this strategic collaboration seeks to further strengthen Fingerprints' market presence and extend its reach within the rapidly expanding Indian market.

SMET, a renowned distributor with extensive experience in the semiconductor and biometric solutions industry, will drive growth in distributing Fingerprints' cutting-edge biometric products across India, including both their fingerprint and iris technologies. This comprehensive biometric edge and cloud offering will enable SMET and Fingerprints to meet the increasing demand for secure and efficient biometric systems across various sectors in India.

The collaboration is anticipated to drive revenue growth and enhance Fingerprints' competitive positioning in the region. The expansion of advanced biometric products is driven by the increasing demand for secure and efficient biometric systems across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints said:

"Channel strategy is key to our growth, and today's announcement is a further proof point of how we want to grow our distribution channels with the right partners, prioritising quality over quantity. SMET's strong distribution network and deep understanding of the local market will play a crucial role in driving the adoption of Fingerprints' biometric solutions in India. This partnership will enable us to better serve existing and new customers in India and provide them with the latest biometric technologies to enhance security and convenience."

Yashoranjan K V, Director of Strategy said:

“SMET is thrilled to partner with Fingerprints, a global leader in biometrics. Together, we aim to bring advanced fingerprint and iris solutions to India's markets. Further, with SMET's expertise gained from projects like Aadhaar and Fingerprints' cutting-edge technology, this collaboration is set to unlock new opportunities. Our collaboration will also explore new opportunities and solutions to serve not just consumer and industrial markets, but also new areas like the automotive sector.

SMET extensive sales and marketing network with PAN India presence, along technical support structure makes a formidable partnership with Fingerprint to serve customers.”

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on X . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About SMET

SMET stands as one of India's largest local semiconductor component distributors, catering to a wide spectrum of applications across Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, IoT, Railways, and Medical segments. With a deep understanding of customer needs, SMET has carved a distinguished position in the semiconductor distribution space through its unwavering focus on innovation, collaboration, and timely delivery.

By working closely with Field Application Engineers and Application Engineering teams, SMET exemplifies a customer-first approach. Our commitment to providing tailored solutions ensures that our customers confidently enter the market faster. This thoughtful and collaborative ethos defines SMET as a true value-added distributor, benefiting both our customers and our suppliers.".

