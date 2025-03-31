Desert Control Solution Approved For Major Water Conservation Incentive Programs In California

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control (DSRT) has received confirmation that its water conservation solution qualifies for incentive programs administered by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). This eligibility enables qualified clients-including golf courses, municipalities, and other large, irrigated properties-to receive significant financial incentives when implementing Desert Control's solution.

Under these programs, eligible projects can receive rebates covering up to 50% of the total installed cost of Desert Control's solution, including materials, installation, engineering, and related services. Payouts are calculated based on verified water savings and can extend for up to 10 years, with partial incentive payments potentially available in advance at the utility's discretion.

"This is a major milestone for Desert Control and a clear validation of our solution's value," said Managing Director of Desert Control Americas, Marty Weems. "Our clients are now eligible for substantial financial support through MWD and LADWP programs, significantly strengthening the return on investment for deploying our technology."

Desert Control's technology is designed for large, irrigated properties such as golf courses, sports fields, parks, home-owner-association landscapes (HoA's), universities, and campuses. The solution improves soil's ability to retain moisture and nutrients, reducing irrigation demand while supporting healthier and more resilient turf and landscaping vegetation. Recent pilot programs in California demonstrate water savings from 25% to 60%, alongside improved turf quality, soil health, and operational efficiency.

With the new program approvals, clients who meet the following criteria may be eligible for incentives:



Located within the MWD service area, which includes LADWP and 25 other member agencies

Operate large, irrigated landscapes with 3 years of water use data available Participate in baseline and post-installation monitoring, with adjustments for weather conditions

Eligible project expenses include materials, third-party labor, irrigation system upgrades, and installation.

For Desert Control, this eligibility opens up accelerated growth opportunities across key markets in California. With water costs rising and regulatory pressure mounting, the ability for clients to fund up to half their implementation costs through public incentive programs dramatically strengthens the company's commercial value proposition.

These programs also open the door for performance-based financing models, enabling clients to fund Desert Control's solution through verified savings and rebates over time.

"This is about more than rebates-it's about removing friction for adoption and enabling scalable impact," added Weems. "These programs allow us to help clients save water, reduce operating costs, and now also access financial support to make that transition even easier. MWD serves over 19 million people in Southern California; we have much work ahead of us."

For more information, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

CEO, Desert Control

Email: [email protected]

Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777

Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4125763

The following files are available for download: