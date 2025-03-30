Sungrow ESS Experience Day Munich: Accelerating To A Sustainable Future For Europe

As Europe accelerates its shift to renewable energy, the need for grid stability and flexibility has never been greater. Energy Storage Systems play a critical role in balancing supply and demand, enabling a higher penetration of renewables into the grid. By 2030, Europe aims to generate at least 45% of its energy from renewable sources, according to the European Commission's REPowerEU plan[1].

However, intermittent generation from solar and wind requires advanced storage solutions to maintain grid stability and prevent curtailment. The deployment of ESS projects requires advanced technologies, but also strong collaboration between involved parties and devoted teams of experts that secure the swift and efficient operations, as Mr. Shawn Shi, Vice President of Sungrow and President of Sungrow Europe emphasized in his speech that opened the event. "The outstanding result that made possible the commercial operation of the BW ESS Bramley 331MWh project in just 12 days after the grid energization, reflects not only the technical innovation of PowerTitan 2.0, It is also a reflection of our excellent delivery management capabilities and close collaboration with our partners."

An Evening Full of Insights and Meaningful Discussions

The event in Munich acted as a platform to exchange in-depth knowledge and thoughts by experts of the industry, case studies, while the almost 300 attendees had also the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations of Sungrow's state-of-the-art latest battery storage systems, the liquid-cooled PowerStack 200CS and PowerTitan 2.0.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation, "Policies & Trends of Battery Storage" by Mr. Antonio Arruebo, Market Analyst at SolarPower Europe (SPE), which included an exclusive preview of preliminary figures from the SPE Battery Outlook, the leading report about the current and future development of the field, that will be officially published at Intersolar in May 2025. Mr. Arruebo underlined the need for flexibility of the grid, predicting that EU power flexibility needs to increase five-fold by 2030 and batteries & demand response can meet 2/3 of the flexibility requirements. At the same time, the forecast beyond 2024, is that the European BESS market is expected to expand by 30-40% year on year to reach 260 GWh by 2028, while the high scenario by SPE foresees that this figure could reach up to 400 GWh by the same year.

The agenda of the event covered a broad range of issues related to the ESS and energy transition, including the latest developments on Grid Forming Capabilities by Dr. Ivan Volodin, ESS Product Manager at Sungrow Europe, and the impressive PowerTitan 2.0 Large-scale Burn Test presented by Mr. Yang Ye, Senior Technical Marketing Manager at Sungrow OSKA, showcasing the latest developments on the BESS safety. Moreover, Mr. Andres Doebel, Head of ESS for the DACH region at Sungrow Europe emphasized in his speech the crucial aspect of the one-brand solution in securing a successful ESS project and Mr. Robert Von Wahl, Director of Sungrow EV Charging Europe, analysed the opportunities that ESS holds also for the crucial role of EV charging infrastructure and operation in Europe.

The event hosted also the presentation of two case studies, showcasing two milestone ESS projects in the region, the Bramley 100MW/331MWh ESS project by BW ESS in the UK and the Vilvoorde 200MW/800MWh ESS project by Engie in Belgium. Dr. James Li, ESS Director Europe of Sungrow, highlighted the successful delivery story of the Bramley BESS project, while Mr. Dries Herman, Technical Project Manager of the Vilvoorde project draw attention on the key factor of flexibility to deploy more renewable energy and fight negative prices and price volatility.

Finally, the panel discussion, with the ESS Analyst Mrs. Starry Ce, the Vice President of Strategy and Development of the Griffin Group Energy Mr. Adam Zalewski, the Director of Product and Supply Chain of Kyon Energy Mr. Florian Diehm, the CCO of Entrix Mr. Lars Löhle and Dr. Stefan Zhao, Director of Sungrow European Research Institute, conclude the main part of the event, with a valuable debate on the challenges and opportunities that the present and future holds on ESS development and energy transition.

As the global energy storage market is bolstered by an annual growth rate of 21% to 137GW/442GWh by 2030 (BloombergNEF[2]), the Europe emerging as a key driver of growth. Events like the ESS Experience Day in Munich serve as crucial platforms for knowledge-sharing and fostering partnerships that accelerate the deployment of storage technologies. The success of the ESS Experience Day in Munich marks another milestone in Sungrow's mission to lead the renewable energy transition with reliable, efficient, and sustainable storage technologies and services.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit:

Photo -

Logo -