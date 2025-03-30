SGD $100K, 4 Months, Real Users—Singapore Invites Startups To Shape The Future Of Public Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startups invited to apply for Dimension X Cohort 6, a unique opportunity to secure SGD $100K funding and collaborate with experts on public safety innovations.

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startups working on cutting-edge technologies with dual-use potential now have a rare opportunity to break into the homeland security space. Applications are officially open for Dimension X Cohort 6, the flagship innovation challenge hosted by Hatch, Singapore's public safety and security innovation center built by HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) and supported by Knovel Engineering and SOSA.

Launched in 2023, Hatch has quickly become a launchpad for early-stage technologies aiming to make a real-world impact. In just two years, the program has run five successful cohorts and worked with dozens of startups from around the world, many of which have gone on to test and deploy their solutions with operational units within the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore.









The diverse cohort of innovators driving public safety solutions in Dimension X Cohort 4.

Now entering its sixth cohort, Dimension X offers SGD $100,000 in non-equity funding, direct access to HTX experts and Home Team departments end-users, and real-world proof-of-concept development across public safety domains. Participating startups will tackle specific challenge statements ranging from AI-driven situational awareness to autonomous multi-drone coordination, maritime communications, active body cooling for first responders, and more.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for startups to take their tech from concept to operational in just four months,” said Chiko David, Program Director at Hatch.“You'll work hand-in-hand with the people who actually use your product in the field. That feedback is game-changing-not just for product-market fit, but for real impact.”

Startups selected for Dimension X will gain access to technical guidance, real-time end-user input, and the chance to pilot solutions in active operational settings.Past participants have showcased their technologies at major industry events, secured follow-on projects and landed critical partnerships across the homeland security ecosystem.

“HTX's vision for Hatch has created a world-class model for public safety innovation,” said Erik Kerten, Managing Partner at SOSA HLS.“We're proud to support a program that not only funds innovation but embeds it directly into the development process with future end users.” SOSA's involvement in Hatch is part of a broader commitment to helping governments and defense organizations tap into global startup ecosystems through mission-driven innovation hubs designed to deliver real-world results.

With threats evolving faster than ever, homeland security stakeholders are urgently seeking new tools and capabilities. Dimension X is designed to identify those solutions and accelerate their adoption bridging global innovation with mission-critical needs.

Applications for Cohort 6 close on April 4, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit

About HTX

HTX is the world's first Science and Technology agency that integrates a diverse range of scientific and engineering capabilities to innovate and deliver transformative and operationally- ready solutions for homeland security.

As a statutory board of Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and integral to the Home Team, HTX works at the forefront of science and technology to empower Singapore's frontline safety and security. Our shared mission is to amplify, augment and accelerate the Home Team's advantage and secure Singapore as the safest place on planet earth.

The Home Team refers to collectively the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which consists of MHA Headquarters, 7 Home Team departments, and 3 statutory boards.

About Hatch

Hatch is an innovation center established by HTX in 2023, in collaboration with Knovel Engineering and SOSA. It serves as a testbed and accelerator for global startups developing dual-use technologies for public safety and security. Hatch connects startups with end-users, technical experts, and real-world environments to drive impactful, deployable innovation.

About SOSA HLS

SOSA HLS is the Homeland Security and Defense division of SOSA, focused on open innovation for defense, national security, and public safety agencies. SOSA HLS designs and operates innovation programs, accelerators, and scouting platforms that connect global startups with the mission needs of governments and industry leaders.

