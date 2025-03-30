Leading Driver In The Almond Extract Market 2025: Growing Demand For Organic Food Drives Sustainability

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Has the Almond Extract Market Grown In Recent Years?

One of the main factors bolstering the almond extract market size is a combination of various influences such as the global rise in culinary tradition and baking culture, growth of packaged and processed foods, demand for natural and authentic tasting ingredients, evolution of the confectionery market, and expansion of the beverage industry. From a value of $1.06 billion in 2024, the market is expected to hit $1.14 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%.

What Does the Market Forecast Indicate for the Almond Extract Industry?

In the coming years, the almond extract market is expected to maintain strong growth, anticipated to reach $1.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth is spurred by several trends including the increasing demand for natural and organic products, the proliferation of plant-based and vegan diets, significant expansion in premium and gourmet food markets, rising adoption in beverage applications and continuous innovation in flavor profiles and blends. Clean-label products, sustainable farming practices, development of new flavors and combinations, low-cost extraction methods, natural and organic almond extracts are among the top trends shaping the market future.

What Market Drivers Have Fueled the Growth of Almond Extract Industry?

The significant push for organic food is serving as a catalyst for the increasing growth of the almond extract market. Organic food refers to items grown and processed without the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers, GMOs, or artificial additives. The demand for these organic food items has been bolstered by the rising consumer awareness of the potential health benefits, environmental sustainability, and the preference for natural, chemical-free products. Almond extract fits the criteria by contributing a rich, natural flavor profile to a variety of organic dishes and baked goods without the need for artificial additives, thereby aligning seamlessly with the principles of organic food production that prioritize purity and quality.

Which Are the Major Industry Players in the Almond Extract Market?

The key powerhouses in the almond extract market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Waitrose and Partners Ltd., Savencia Sa, McCormick And Company, The Wonderful Company, Blue Diamond Growers, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Naturex SA, Fine Foods Pvt Ltd., Borges Agricultural And Industrial Nuts, Frontier Co-op, Amoretti's Enterprises Pty Ltd., Star Kay White Inc., Nielsen-Massey Vanillas International LLC, Kanegrade Flavours & Ingredients Private Limited, Treehouse Almonds LLC, Flavorman Inc., Royal Nut Company Pty Ltd, Domaine de Provence LLC, Queen Fine Foods Pty Ltd, The Almond Company Inc., and Lochhead Manufacturing Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Impacting the Almond Extract Market?

Industry leaders in the almond extract market are looking at plant-based protein innovations to meet the surging need for healthy, sustainable, and allergen-free food ingredients, thus enhancing the flavor profiles and nutritional values of their products. For example, Beanbag Superfood, a Bangkok-based brand producing almond extract, launched an innovative plant-based protein from almond in May 2022. This unique development taps into the broader trend toward healthier eating habits and sustainable food production.

How Is The Almond Extract Market Segmented?

The almond extract market is categorized by:

1 Type: Pure Almond Extract, Mixed Almond Extract

2 Form: Liquid, Powder

3 Distribution: Online, Retail, Wholesale

4 Application: Food And Beverage, Beauty And Personal Care, Hotel And Restaurant, Other Applications

Pure Almond Extract has subsegments of Natural Almond Extract, Organic Almond Extract while Mixed Almond Extract can be Almond-Vanilla Extract, Almond-Rum Extract, Almond-Chocolate Extract.

What Is The Regional Market Landscape of the Almond Extract Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the almond extract market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to outpace other regions to become the fastest-growing in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

