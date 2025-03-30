Wpfactory Acquires Extend-WP And Expanding Their Woocommerce Portfolio

WPFactory, a leading company specializing in craft top-notch WooCommerce & WordPress plugins, announces officially acquiring Extend-WP on March 17, 2025!

WY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WPFactory , a leading company specializing in craft top-notch WooCommerce & WordPress plugins, is proud to announce its officially acquired Extend-WP on March 17, 2025!

Extend-WP is known as a trusted provider of premium WooCommerce plugins, aimed to enhance eCommerce stores.

With their premium portfolio of 19 plugins, this acquisition significantly expands the range of tools WPFactory offers to their customers.

This move comes as part of our ongoing effort to expand and provide a greater variety of plugins that align with WPFactory's mission, to provide store owners with the right tools they need to streamline operations, boost sales, and improve store functionality.

So this acquisition is a major step in our mission to equip WooCommerce stores with top tire solutions that drive success.

“Acquiring Extend-WP is a strategic step in our ongoing mission to expand WPFactory's market presence and bring innovative solutions to a wider audience. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering WordPress & WooCommerce users with high-quality tools and features that enhance their experience” said Omar Dabbas, CEO of WPFactory.

About WPFactory

WPFactory is one of the most renowned experts in WordPress system, specializing in developing, creating innovative plugins that are designed to empower users and enhance website functionality. Backed by Jordanian, Lithuanian, and Brazilian capital.

The WPFactory team puts its full focus on WordPress and WooCommerce plugins, more specifically for WooCommerce to offer user friendly tools that aim to streamline complex tasks, from store management, to advanced customizations without the need to deal with any coding operations.

WPFactory offers a mix of free and premium plugins that cover diverse aspects, from store management, marketing and promotion, to store customization.

WPFactory and its team of 11 employees, with a portfolio of 65 plugins continue to grow every day, driven by their mission to simplify eCommerce experiences while fostering a community centric approach.



About Extend-WP

ExtendWP, is a leading Greek company that aims to provide further solutions for WordPress, by developing WordPress and WooCommerce plugins to satisfy store owners needs, making things that work.



Investment and Plans

This acquisition deal was finalized for a five-digit sum, securing 19 plugins from Extend-WP. Moving forward, we will integrate some of Extend's WP plugins with WPFactory's portfolio to offer eCommerce store owners the best solutions for enhancing their stores functionality and user experience.



What's next?

WPFactory will continue to expand its horizons, to redefine innovation in WordPress and WooCommerce world. Offering innovative solutions and advanced tools, all designed to simplify eCommerce operations and elevate WooCommerce stores.

Our commitment is to provide top-notch, integrated solutions that provide store owners with the flexibility and empower them to turn complexity into opportunity, and help them to stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

So as WPFactory continues to expand its portfolio, expect advanced tools, high quality solutions, enhanced user experience, and community driven enhancements that prioritize flexibility and scalability.



Contact

📩 ...



Omar Dabbas

WPFactory LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.