INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Newmont Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - NEM

The class action concerns whether Newmont and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 1, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Newmont securities during the Class Period.

On October 23, 2024, Newmont issued a press release announcing disappointing financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024, including decreases in production and increases in operating costs. Among other items, Newmont revealed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would see lower production than originally guided with expectations of higher costs at theses facilities.

On this news, Newmont's stock price fell $8.49 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

