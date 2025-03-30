INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In GSK Plc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - GSK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GSK plc (“GSK” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GSK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether GSK and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In September and October 2019, GSK suspended its distribution of Zantac (the brand name for the drug ranitidine) and issued a voluntary recall after studies demonstrated that, by interacting with nitrites, ranitidine could create a highly carcinogenic compound called N-nitrosodimethylamine.

On August 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank analysts published a note stating that it seemed“very possible” that GSK and other distributors of Zantac“will incur the risk of some degree of shared liability, with the only real requestions being what the magnitude of liability may be.” The Deutsche Bank note forecasted that total liability could be between $5 billion and $10 billion.

Following publication of the Deutsche Bank note, GSK's American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $4.30 per ADR, or 10.74%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $35.73 per ADR on August 11, 2022.

Then, on August 15, 2022, GSK admitted that its Zantac liability exposure was between $1 billion and $10 billion.

On this news, GSK's ADR price fell $1.08 per ADR, or 3%, to close at $34.95 per ADR on August 15, 2022.

