INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - GO
The class action concerns whether Grocery Outlet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until March 31, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Grocery Outlet provided significantly below-expectation guidance for the second quarter and further reduced its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to“unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter” and the resulting“residual expense from our commission support program as we finish store physical inventory counts in the second quarter.”
On this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell $5.02 per share, or 19.38%, to close at $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024.
