403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: Check Dates For Moon Sightings In India, Saudi Arabia, Among Others
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid
- Fitr 2025: After praying for the month-long Ramadan period, Muslims around the world are now preparing for the much-awaited festival of Eid
- Fitr.Eid
- Fitr, also known as the“festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of the holy period of Ramadan . During Ramadan, devotees fast from dawn till dusk every day, calling it Roza to the almighty in search of peace, prosperity, and growth. Also Read | EID 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: When is Eid in India? March 31st or April 1 When is Eid
- Fitr 2025?
In India, the holiest period for Muslims, Ramadan 2025 , started on Sunday, March 2, after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1. While in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier, on March 1.The date for Eid
- Fitr 2025 will depend on when the moon is spotted in India. If the crescent moon is sighted on March 30, 2025, then Muslims across the nation will mark it as the commencement of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31.According to the customs of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri, the official confirmation about Eid
- Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted. If the moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on April 1, 2025.
India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia as the crescent moon is first sighted in the Gulf nation, some parts of India, and a few Western nations.Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2025: When will Ramadan conclude - March 30 or 31? Eid
- Fitr moon sighting in Saudi ArabiaDevotees will look for the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 29. If the moon successfully appears on Saturday night, then the people of Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid
- Fitr on Sunday, March 30.In case the moon is not visible on Saturday night, people will celebrate Eid on March 31, and April 1 in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment