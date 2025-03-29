Eoptolink Launches 1.6T OSFP 2VR4 Transceivers Using 200G Vcsels

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, is demonstrating its 1.6T multimode transceiver operating at 212Gb/s per lambda during OFC 2025.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) operating at 850nm are the dominant optical laser technology for less than 100m transmission distance of short reach connectivity. At OFC 2025 in San Francisco, Eoptolink is launching its 1.6T OSFP 2VR4 optical transceiver.

VCSEL lasers operating at 106Gb/s are incorporated in many of today's short reach links built with 400G SR4 and 800G SR8 optical transceivers. The next evolutionary step is to increase the data-rate in these connections to 212 Gb/s.

The 1.6T OSP 2VR4 transceiver has two optical MPO-12 interfaces each operating at 800G using optical four lanes at 212Gb/s. The transceiver offers a suitable method to migrate legacy multimode installations to newer switch platforms.

"Eoptolink continues to lead the way as an optical transceiver innovator and we are excited to get early access to this 200G VCSEL technology", explains Dirk Lutz, Distinguished Engineer, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "Eoptolink has an excellent execution track record, which is one of the key reasons why companies choose to partner with Eoptolink to explore the cutting-edge technologies."

We will be showing live demonstrations of a 1.6T, 800G, LPO, LRO and MCF optical transceiver solutions, at the Eoptolink booth #2943 at OFC 2025, San Francisco, CA and welcome to visit us.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502) is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI/ML Cluster, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

Contact Us

USA: 3191 Laurelview Court, Fremont, CA 94538

Thailand: 390/21 Moo 2, Khao Khan Song, Sriracha, Chonburi 20110

China(HQ): No.510 Wulian Avenue, Chengdu 610200

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

